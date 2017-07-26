North American Psychic Investigations Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

On July 20, 2017, North American Psychic Investigations launched a donation-based campaign to fund their efforts to help clients hoping to find missing loved ones or bring closure to an unsolved murder. Donations can made through Indiegogo here: https://igg.me/at/4x2D0A-dIJw.

Psychic detectives like Psychic Medium Troy Griffin are overwhelmed and swamped from requests by family and friends who have reached the end of their rope, unable to get the police attention they hoped for and needing someone who cares on their side. Griffin and his peers work on missing people and unsolved murder cases pro bono, paying for the travel out of money they make holding private readings.

It’s not enough. The phone rings daily with distraught family members and friends desperately seeking help, searching endlessly for their missing loved ones or answers to an unsolved murder. To say it’s hard to say no to them is an understatement, and now North American Psychic Investigations are opening themselves to the world by using crowdfunding to raise funds for their 501(C)(3) nonprofit designation and to cover expenses so more cases can be taken on and more families helped.

The North American Psychic Investigation group is a professional organization created to provide a voice for those who no longer have one or are unable to be heard. The psychic detectives assist in providing clues and information to family, law enforcement, and communities locally, nationally, and internationally. They help those who are searching for answers, clues, or closure on both past and present cases.

As professional Intuitive Mediums, the detectives are guided through core values for a higher good. North American Psychic Investigations upholds the highest standards of integrity, responsibility, and discretion and strives to provide clients with honest and accurate information in a confidential, professional manner.

Troy and Leslie are available for questions or interviews upon request.

Contact: Troy Griffin or Leslie Simmons

TLGriffin LLC

303-317-6220 / tlgriffin(at)tlgriffinllc(dot)com / http://www.northamericanpsychicinvestigations.com