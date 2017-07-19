Spinal Simplicity Logo

Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company developing innovative solutions to treat complex spinal and orthopedic problems, announces Richard Grant has agreed to serve as an Advisor and will join the Company’s Board of Managers.

Richard Grant brings a wealth of experience to Spinal Simplicity as an accomplished medical device executive with over 30 years in the spinal and orthopedic medical industries. As President, CEO and Co-Founder of Breakaway Imaging, LLC, Mr. Grant successfully developed new imaging technology (the O-Arm), incorporating 2-D (fluoroscopy) and 3-D (CT) imaging, in a mobile platform optimized for orthopedic and spinal surgeries. Mr. Grant orchestrated the sale of Breakaway Imaging, LLC to Medtronic, Inc. in June 2007.

Mr. Grant also has extensive experience with early-stage medical device companies as evidenced by his work as President and CEO of TheraCell, Inc., in Northridge, CA, specializing in stem cell harvesting and processing for orthopedic applications, and, as President of Bonovo Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ, a US-based company that manufactures and distributes spine and orthopedic instrumentation and implants in China. Mr. Grant currently serves on the Board of Directors of two medical device companies, an orthopedic bracing company and an ortho-biologic company, while also serving as the Chairman of the Board of a company specializing in computer-assisted total knee solutions. Notably, Mr. Grant also served on the Board of Directors of Excelsius Surgical (sold to Globus Medical), Nocimed (partnering with Nuvasive), and Angstrom Medica (sold to Pioneer Surgical).

Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity, applauded Mr. Grant’s significant industry experience stating, “Rich is an admired executive in the spine and orthopedic medical device world. Spinal Simplicity will benefit mightily from Rich’s knowledge and experience navigating early-stage companies from initial innovation to becoming market leaders. Our Company will have the unique advantage of calling upon Rich’s experience as we bring the Minuteman G3-R to the minimally-invasive spine market to enhance posterior supplemental fixation and fusion, as well as to introduce our ground-breaking Wolff’s Law™ plating technology to the spinal and orthopedic extremities market.”

Mr. Grant agreed that this is an extraordinary time for Spinal Simplicity, “As the Company experiences the positive responses being lauded by physicians to its revolutionary technology, it becomes more and more evident that the spinal and orthopedic markets are ready for innovative medical devices. The time is ripe to get the word out about the innovation being unveiled by Spinal Simplicity.”

Spinal Simplicity’s Minuteman® family of sterile-packed, posterior, non-pedicle supplemental fusion and fixation devices for use in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1) provides an alternative to traditional fixation, such as pedicle screws. The Minuteman® family of devices consists of a plating system intended for supplemental fusion in patients with degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma and tumor.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is dedicated to the creation of simple solutions for the treatment of complex spinal and orthopedic problems. Spinal Simplicity has regulatory clearance for the Minuteman® system in the US, Europe, and Canada. Our vision is to be the leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, please visit http://www.spinalsimplicity.com.