SmartGift Named Gift Card Innovation Winner in 11th Annual Pay Awards

SmartGift has been recognized as a 2017 Pay Awards winner in the Gift Card Innovation category including Best-In-Category Honor by Paybefore. For 11 years, Pay Awards has conferred the most prestigious recognition of excellence in prepaid and payments technology worldwide. SmartGift was selected by an expert judging panel that evaluated a stellar field of global nominees.

“SmartGift’s team has been working relentlessly to bring the best gift product to market that delivers exceptional value to our merchant partners and transformative experiences for their customers,” says Monika Kochhar, CEO, SmartGift. “We are honored to win this prestigious award. Gift commerce is a huge untapped opportunity for retail and we are excited to be leading the category. I am thrilled by the direction and velocity that we are seeing on SmartGift’s performance and growth of accounts.”

“The shift to digital means that consumers will demand deeper, more intelligent commerce experiences,” said Amy Neale, vice president, Mastercard Start Path. “The SmartGift model is reimagining what’s possible in connecting consumers to truly personalized digital interactions with retailers.”

“We’re excited to see Commerce.Innovated. alumni SmartGift receive this recognition for their innovative pay later model. Paying for a gift after the gift recipient has selected their perfect item makes sense for the customer, while merchants benefit from a powerful gift commerce platform and rapid go-to-market integration,” says Reetika Grewal, Head of Payments Strategy and Solutions, Silicon Valley Bank. “SmartGift is making great progress and we look forward to their continued successes.”

“SmartGift is helping retailers tap into consumer demand for social and digital gifting experiences that can deliver the same excitement of traditional gifting while ensuring recipients receive the perfect gift,” said Loraine DeBonis, editor-in-chief of Paybefore and chair of the Pay Awards judging panels.

The Best-in-Category honorees, will be profiled in the Pay Magazine – Awards Issue this fall.

ABOUT SMARTGIFT

SmartGift is a gift commerce and marketing platform. We brought the first of its kind technology to IR50 consumer brands that lets gift recipients customize or exchange their gift online, and the gift sender pays after the gift recipient has selected the perfect item. Our over-the-top platform drives incremental revenue, customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty, and turns merchant partner sites into all-year-round go-to gift shopping destinations. Merchants across all ecommerce platforms can get up and running on our platform with minimal effort in as little as two weeks. SmartGift graduated from the Commerce.Innovated 2016 program. Follow us on Twitter @SmartGiftIt.