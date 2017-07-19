BrightWave, North America’s leading email marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Tunde Noibi as Senior Director, Platform Technology, a newly created position. He will lead BrightWave’s Technology Team and work closely with its top tier client list in fully leveraging existing and new technology, including but not limited to their marketing clouds.

Noibi is no stranger to client success in complex and fast-moving technology environments—or to scaling teams. Noibi held a Senior Manager role at Marketo and played a key role in support for global accounts for Salesforce. In addition to these marketing technology roles, he was Director of Technology Professional Services at Safe-Guard Products, a finance and insurance company.

“Tunde has deep technology platform experience and is well suited to help our clients become even more successful in their data-driven marketing programs,” said Raj Choudhury, President of BrightWave. “He is a well-known technologist with tremendous relevant experience to BrightWave. Our team is thrilled to have him join in this key role as we continue to expand our offerings to our loyal client base.”

The Tech Team is a key part of BrightWave’s Customer Experience Group, which includes Strategy and Creative. These teams work in lockstep to bring smart, forward-thinking email programs to life for leading brands in the space. The addition will add more muscle and an even deeper level of platform expertise to this award-winning group.

Research firm IDC predicts Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) will drive over $32 billion in marketing technology spending by 2018. This growth, combined with new possibilities in data integration and emerging technologies, presents massive opportunities and challenges for marketers. BrightWave is ensuring it continues to be a key relationship orchestrator for clients to navigate and fully utilize current and future technology investments.

The BrightWave technology team has more than doubled in size in 2017. The team plays a key role in developing new innovations and concepts for clients, finding opportunities to drive efficiencies and leading to greater return on investment within the marketing technology platforms.

For more information on Noibi, please visit http://www.brightwave.com/leadership/.

About BrightWave

BrightWave is North America’s leading email marketing agency. The award-winning firm specializes in elevating email marketing, eCRM and cross channel programs that enable relationships and drive revenue. Relationship Enablement is the BrightWave process of continually improving data, insights, and engagement strategies while maintaining the flexibility to pivot when unexpected opportunities arise.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, BrightWave works with a blue chip client roster, including Aflac, Chick-fil-A, Equifax, MattressFirm, Mizuno and Phillips 66. For more information, please visit http://www.BrightWave.com.