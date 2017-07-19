JKL Web Technologies Rolls Out the Red Carpet

rolling out the red carpet We rolled out the red carpet for Richard Dome's premier as our VP of Business Development

JKL Web technologies announced today that Richard Dome has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Richard Dome comes with a wealth of experience within the entertainment industry, having spent the last 12 years at Fandango, Inc (A Division of NBCUniversal / Comcast) where Richard was instrumental in managing and retaining key national exhibitor accounts. Joining in advance of the launch of JKL Web Technologies new services for enhancing the client’s online identity, Richard can continue his success.

Richard joins JKL Web Technologies as VP of Business Development to continue JKL’s recent success providing a holistic approach to client’s online needs from security, performance, accessibility, and usability testing, to search engine optimization and complete web design. Richard comments, “I am extremely excited to start a new challenge within JKL Web Technologies and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive service suite. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service.”

Jeff Walton, Managing Partner said, “Richard’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the JKL Web Technology family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. Our increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service. I’m confident that Richard will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients.”

About JKL Web Technologies

JKL Web Technologies is a one stop shop offering a holistic approach to client’s online needs from security, performance, accessibility, and usability testing, to search engine optimization and complete web design. JKL has decades of experience within the FinTech world working with leaders in the top-tier areas of global banking, insurance, trading, as well as eCommerce and the entertainment industry. They have subject matter experts in each realm of testing and design and will continue to grow the company as needed. JKL Web Technologies is located within the Philadelphia area and will scan, analyze, and consult no matter where a client is located.