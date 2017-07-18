Cancún.- The waters of the Caribbean Sea were the perfect backdrop for the 10 competing boats

in the Sunset Hobie Cat 16 Cup that took place on July 8th in Cancún. Natalia Valdezino and

Armando Noriega were the winners against competitors from Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Argentina

and France.

This regatta was carried out in a friendly fair-play ambience among the competitors who enjoyed

a clear blue sky and optimal sailing conditions. The competition is part of the official Federación

Mexicana de Vela (Mexican Sail Federation) calendar.

The vessels that took part in the Sunset Hobie Cat 16 Cup will also participate in an August

regatta in Telchac Puerto, Yucatán, which is part of the peninsular circuit that is becoming very

popular in competitive racing.

The award ceremony took place at Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina and at the end of the

event the competitors and their families had the chance to enjoy a party at the Ocean Spa Hotel

beach.