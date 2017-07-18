Cancún, Quintana Roo (PRWEB) July 18, 2017
Cancún.- The waters of the Caribbean Sea were the perfect backdrop for the 10 competing boats
in the Sunset Hobie Cat 16 Cup that took place on July 8th in Cancún. Natalia Valdezino and
Armando Noriega were the winners against competitors from Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Argentina
and France.
This regatta was carried out in a friendly fair-play ambience among the competitors who enjoyed
a clear blue sky and optimal sailing conditions. The competition is part of the official Federación
Mexicana de Vela (Mexican Sail Federation) calendar.
The vessels that took part in the Sunset Hobie Cat 16 Cup will also participate in an August
regatta in Telchac Puerto, Yucatán, which is part of the peninsular circuit that is becoming very
popular in competitive racing.
The award ceremony took place at Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina and at the end of the
event the competitors and their families had the chance to enjoy a party at the Ocean Spa Hotel
beach.