A day of deals, family fun, and prizes is in store for those who attend Evans Tire and Service Centers’ Grand Opening celebration in La Mesa on July 22nd from 12:00 to 2:00.

Drivers in La Mesa and the surrounding San Diego area can look forward to a day of deals and fun during this event. After touring Evan Tire and Service Centers’ newest store, locals can take advantage of the big deal of the week: Buy two tires, get two free on all tires in stock.* More than deals and fun, though, this Saturday offers a chance for Evans Tire and Service Centers to get to know the community.

This party isn’t just for car and tire enthusiasts, though; it’s for the whole family. Not only will there be food for the guests and face painting for the kids, but STAR 94.1 personality Delana Bennett will be there playing music and giving away prizes that include professional San Diego baseball team tickets and Evans Tire Gift Certificates.

If you can’t make it to the new La Mesa store this Saturday, no need to fret. All Evans Tire and Service Centers stores are offering a buy two tires, get two free deal on all tires in stock*. Once Saturday’s festivities are over, though, Evans Tire and Service Centers wants the public to know that the store is more than tires and vehicle alignments.

Evans Tire and Service Centers is best known for providing customers with new tires at the lowest prices, but they also want La Mesa residents to know they offer a wide range of auto services. They can take care of oil changes, brake service, fluid exchange, factory scheduled maintenance, shocks and struts, cooling system service, and battery service, as well. Evans Tire and Service Centers encourages customers to take advantage of the convenience they’re offering.

Anyone interested in participating in the grand opening event can join Evans Tire and Service Centers at their new location at 5349 Jackson Drive in La Mesa during normal business hours on July 22nd. However, the main event with food and prizes is only from 12:00-2:00pm.

About Evans Tire and Service Centers

Evans Tire and Service Centers has 18 store locations throughout the San Diego area. They offer a full lineup of auto service needs including tires and regular auto maintenance. With over 40 years of excellence under their belt, Evans Tire and Service Centers is the local, family-owned company you know you can rely on for all of your automotive needs. Visit evanstire.com for more information.

*Limited to stock on hand. Restrictions apply. Up to $250 value. Excludes Michelin and BFGoodrich. Must purchase tire installation package, which includes valve stems, balancing, and life of tire service agreement (free replacement road hazard warranty, lifetime balance, lifetime flat repair). See store for complete details. Offer may not be combined with other discounts. No dealer or carryout. Sale ends 7/23/17.