Sage Health Management Solutions, Inc., a healthcare information technology company focused on prescriptive and predictive analytics, announced that it has been accredited as a qualified clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM) for establishing requirements and processes as required under 42 CFR sections 414.94(g)(1) and 414.94(g)(2) Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) proposed rule for calendar year 2018.

Through this qualification, CMS – the nation’s largest health payer – recognized Sage HMS’s RadWise® as a mechanism that is qualified to provide evidence-based imaging recommendations that supports Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for all eight current priority clinical areas fulfilling the requirements of CMS.

“We are proud to be acknowledged by CMS, allowing us to provide user-friendly advanced diagnostic imaging recommendations that provide patient-centered care founded on the latest evidence-based knowledge and specific symptoms for each patient,” said Dr. Katherine Gray, President, Sage HMS.

Passed in 2014, PAMA initially required all Medicare providers, who order advanced images for a Medicare enrollee, to use imaging Clinical Decision Support (CDS) with reporting of compliance to CMS. With this recent proposed rule, CDS ambulatory requirements mandate is now January 1, 2019. In addition, the implementation of a qualified CDSM can be used to meet the MACRA Improvement Activities requirements for improving quality scores.

PAMA requires that qualified CDSM’s for outpatient-advanced diagnostic imaging services make qualified provider led entity (PLEs) content accessible to the practicing healthcare professionals. To meet this requirement, Sage HMS has contracted with Sage Evidence-based Medicine & Practice Institute (SEMPI) as a qualified PLE, to provide the robust, evidence-based knowledge that leverages the latest evidence based knowledge.

About Sage HMS

Sage Health Management Solutions, Inc. (Sage HMS), a DSS Inc. company, is a healthcare information technology company focused on prescriptive and predictive analytics. Sage HMS tools, specifically RadWise® imaging qualified CDSM provides the most robust imaging clinical content and most user-friendly interface strategies to meet each customer’s needs, including stand-alone web portal and integrated EHR options with web services.