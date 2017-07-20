Through the program’s distinguished networking opportunities and increased connections, our IT product expertise and adept costumer service will be available to a wider audience.

In an exciting development, BRISA America Corp. has been accepted into the University of Central Florida (UCF) Business Incubation Soft Landing Program, a distinguished and competitive university-driven community partnership that aids international businesses entering the U.S. market. This admission paves the way for BRISA America to quickly adapt, connect to and become an established presence in the Central Florida business community.

“We believe that this integration is a perfect fit for our business,” said BRISA America Representative Marcos Cigagna. “Through the program’s distinguished networking opportunities and increased connections, our IT product expertise and adept costumer service will be available to a wider audience.”

Founder of the UCF Business Incubation Program, Thomas O’Neal, Ph.D., said “Our organization’s mission is to help diversify Central Florida’s economy by facilitating smarter, faster growth among early-stage businesses,” said “While we have traditionally been fulfilling that goal by offering entrepreneurial assistance to local ventures, we recognize that more jobs and economic growth can be generated here by offering similar services that help companies from around the world establish business in Central Florida.”

The UCF Business Incubation Program is one of the most highly respected and well-established community partnerships throughout Central Florida—and its international Soft Landing program is strikingly competitive. Businesses vying to get in must complete a series of eligibility requirements and must also prove potential for positive economic impact on the Central Florida community and marketplace.

“By getting into the UCF Soft Landing program, our information technology and telecommunications products are lent that extra layer of confidence and assurance through our connection with the university,” Cigagna noted. “It’s a partnership we look forward to continuing for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

About BRISA

BRISA America Corp. is an IT Services company based in Orlando, Florida with over 30 years of experience in its homeland providing software testing and automated phone-based services. The company utilizes only experienced, qualified professionals and the best industry practices to bring perfection to the process. Decades of research converted to methodologies have set the basis for success with new projects. The use of industry specific certifications and standards ensures efficiency and the delivery of quality artifacts.

If you would like to know more about BRISA, visit http://www.brisausa.com.