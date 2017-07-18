Sale e Pepe at Marco Beach Ocean Resort

Sale e Pepe, the gourmet Italian restaurant overlooking the Gulf of Mexico at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, has earned its 12th consecutive Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

Sale e Pepe is the only restaurant on Marco Island to receive the prestigious award for its top-quality wine list and is among an elite group of only 1,168 Best of Award of Excellence recipients worldwide. Honorees must offer a wine list of typically 350 or more selections; consistently provide a superior presentation; and display either vintage depth – with several vertical offerings of top wines – or excellent breadth across several wine regions.

Wine Spectator’s Annual Dining Guide includes a complete list of Best of Award of Excellence recipients, showcasing winners from all over the globe as top destinations for wine lovers. Wine Spectator has honored the world’s best wine lists since 1981, recognizing restaurants whose vintage offerings include interesting selections, are appropriate to the cuisine, and appeal to wide range of wine connoisseurs.

Sale e Pepe’s listing on the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards website Restaurants.WineSpectator.com notes the Gulf-front restaurant offers 480 selections and a 5,000-bottle inventory.

Located within the award-winning Marco Beach Ocean Resort, Sale e Pepe offers authentic, elegant Italian cuisine overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with alfresco dining on The Terrace, or elegant dining indoors, surrounded by magnificent Renaissance-inspired art and architecture. Complemented by South Florida’s fresh produce and seafood, the menu presents a dining experience that embraces the culinary traditions of southern Italy in a unique and progressive style, from preparation to presentation.

Sale e Pepe has been recognized as a AAA Four Diamond award-winning restaurant each year since 2006, was ranked No. 2 among Marco Island’s top restaurants on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, named one of the 100 Best Alfresco Dining Restaurants in America for 2017 by OpenTable, and recently received TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for the sixth consecutive year.

Reservations are preferred at Sale e Pepe and can be made by calling 239-393-1600 or visiting sale-e-pepe.com.

Known for its intimate environment and personalized service, Marco Beach Ocean Resort is a 93-suite beachfront boutique resort offering 78 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom suites. The recently remodeled suites feature a kitchenette, spacious living room and private balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico or lush garden terraces. The resort features a variety of dining options, including beachfront casual; a spa and fitness center; swimming pool; rooftop garden; and direct access to four miles of the island’s famed sugar-sand beaches. The resort’s location and amenities make it the perfect choice for vacations, destination weddings and executive business meetings.

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Marco Beach Ocean Resort is a designated AAA Four Diamond resort for 15 consecutive years and was ranked No. 16 on the Travel + Leisure 2013 World’s Best Awards List of Top Resorts in the Continental U.S. In 2015, the resort earned the Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Award; was recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the top 25 resorts in Florida’s Gulf of Mexico and Central regions; was named among the top 400 hotels worldwide by Expedia+ members; and received its sixth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Developed by the Gulf Bay® Group of Companies, Marco Beach Ocean Resort is located at 480 South Collier Blvd. on Marco Island. Shopping, entertainment and dining are all within walking distance; golf, boating, fishing, kayaking and nature tours are nearby. For additional information or to make reservations, call 239-393-1400 or toll-free at 800-715-8517, or visit marcoresort.com. Aubrey J. Ferrao is president of Gulf Bay Group of Companies.