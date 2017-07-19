Even Realtors Can 'Move On Up!'

Wydler Brothers Real Estate is pleased to announce three internal advancements. Kathleen Wilks has been promoted to President/Chief Marketing Officer; Rob Seaver has been promoted to Director of Innovation & Technology; and Lisa Tippins has been promoted to Vice President of Brokerage Operations in the Wydler Brothers Maryland office.

Kathleen has been a fundamental part of the company’s expansion since her arrival nearly 3 years ago, putting her stamp on nearly every aspect of the brokerage starting with rebranding the company, launching a new website, creating agent-specific marketing programs, expanding their social media presence, organizing all special events and now increased involvement with agent recruiting. She has engrained herself into the fabric that holds Wydler Brothers Real Estate together, truly embodying the “team as family” model. Her unique outlook on marketing coupled with her natural leadership abilities make her more than suitable to fill the role of President in the coming years and push the Wydler Brothers' brand to a new frontier.

Rob has now been with the Wydler Brothers Real Estate for 4 wonderful years. After his graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University and his experience as a freelance PR professional in New York City, Rob has gone above and beyond providing Wydler Brothers Real Estate with his extensive graphic design work and thorough technological assistance and creativity. Wydler Brothers looks forward to Rob’s continued effort to utilize new systems for improving and streamlining the company’s internal and external operations.

Lisa Tippins has been the Director of Client Services and Compliance in the Chevy Chase office of Wydler Brothers for the past three years. She has thrived in this position due to her attention to detail and articulate communication style, ensuring that clients and customers have smooth transactions from start to finish. Wydler Brothers is excited to see how Lisa will further shape the day-to-day functions of the brokerage in ways that promote long-term growth and quality assurance.

Wydler Brothers Real Estate is a successful brokerage founded by brothers, Hans and Steve Wydler. The brokerage specializes in fine homes and condominiums throughout the greater DC metro area. With close to $1.25 billion in sales since their inception, they were recognized as the most “Innovative Realtor in America” by Inman News, the leading trade publication that focuses on residential real estate. Through a combination of smart people, cutting-edge technology, and a community-knowledge approach, Wydler Brothers Real Estate is committed to delivering the highest level of service to clients and providing the best marketing and technical support to their agents.

For more information, contact Kathleen Wilks at Wydler Brothers at 202-276-0638 or Kathleen(at)wydlerbrothers(dot)com or visit http://www.wydlerbrothers.com