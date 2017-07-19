Industry-leader Qvinci Expands Global Footprint with Australian Patent

This first-of-many overseas patents underscores Qvinci's strong commitment to creating and improving technologies that solve complex financial data challenges on a secure and near real-time basis for customers all over the world.

Qvinci Software – the leading innovator of cloud-based automated financial data consolidation, reporting and workflow management platforms – is proud to announce that its state-of-the-art solutions have been awarded a patent in Australia.

Titled "System and Method for Consolidating Account Data," the patent’s technology is described in Standard Patent No. 2011353001 issued by the Australian Patent Office. The technology behind the Australian patent is also described in U.S. Patent No. 9,483,799 and U.S. Patent No. 9,020,946 and as well as in a variety of other patent applications currently pending worldwide.

Qvinci’s solutions integrate with QuickBooks®, Xero®, MYOB® and Excel® to solve the financial data consolidation, syncing, mapping, reporting, business intelligence and workflow management challenges for the accounting, franchising and multi-unit business markets. Qvinci empowers decision-makers and their trusted advisors with secure and automated ERP-like functionality that is cost-effective and easy to use.

Qvinci’s technology facilitates an accounting firm’s ability to increase billing realization, improve staff utilization and empower their accountants to provide value-added consulting services to clients through insightful and dynamic reporting capabilities.

Franchises and multi-unit organizations gain access to actionable financial analysis and business intelligence that drives operational efficiency, boosts profitability and provides meaningful insight into the financial health of each individual unit and the organization as a whole.

Notable capabilities include: syncing by file, location or class; consolidated side-by-side viewing of financials; custom dashboards; period-over-period reporting; ranking and trending reports; benchmarking; forecasting; trial balance; pro forma; email alerts; and, error detection.

Qvinci’s ability to template, style, publish and share customizable reports, as well as its expansive report library, takes traditional financial reporting to a new level. The market asked for standardization, Qvinci again delivered.

Qvinci’s Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Charles Nagel, stated: “Our unparalleled ability to automatically and securely gather, map, report, view and monitor consolidated disparate financial files in near real-time is a game-changer.”

“The Qvinci solutions allow our customers to use emerging technologies just like the enterprise class companies with true ERP systems at a fraction of the cost or complexity,” Nagel added.

According to Qvinci's Chief Executive Officer, Brad Adams: “This first-of-many overseas patents underscores Qvinci's strong commitment to creating and improving technologies that solve complex financial data challenges on a secure and near real-time basis for customers all over the world.”

The Australian patent is another clear and decisive step forward toward Qvinci’s long-term strategy and vision to become the global leader in best-in-class cloud-based reporting, business intelligence and workflow management platforms that automate the near real-time consolidation, syncing and mapping of all relevant data from disparate sources.