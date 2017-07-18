MOBI Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

MOBI, a mobility management platform that enables enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their device ecosystems, has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit and has officially become SOC 2 Type 2 certified. MOBI’s unique software and supporting managed services solution helps Fortune 50 to 500 customers manage their connected devices – including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices.

MOBI is one of the first in its industry to achieve certification for SOC 2 Type 2. The certification provides independent validation that MOBI’s internal security controls are in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles and Criteria (TSPC). There are five key areas of the TSPC: the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the organization uses to process users’ data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

A SOC report is an authoritative standard designed to help measure how well an organization securely controls its information. The purpose of the SOC standards is to provide confidence and peace of mind for organizations when they partner with third parties. SOC-certified organizations have been audited by independent certified public accountants (CPAs) who determine if the firm has appropriate SOC safeguards and procedures in place. MOBI’s audit centered around the security and availability of the systems the organization uses to process users’ data, as well as the confidentiality of the information processed by these systems.

SOC 2 is specifically designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud and concerns more advanced IT service providers, including cloud computing vendors, data centers, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, and managed service providers. SOC 2 requires that a company’s information security policies and procedures meet the unique requirements of today’s cloud technology while ensuring the safety of customer data.

The Type 2 report assesses management’s description of a service organization’s system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls. The SOC 2 Type 2 report typically plays an important role in oversight of an organization, vendor management programs, internal corporate governance and risk management processes, and regulatory oversight.

“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates MOBI’s continued commitment to security and ensuring that our technology remains industry-leading,” said Eric Sendelbach, MOBI’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”

In addition to its new SOC 2 Type 2 certification, MOBI maintains regulatory compliance through certifications such as EU-US Privacy Shield and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The industry leader plans to add at least three additional certifications by the end of 2018.

To learn more about how MOBI’s software can help your organization manage its device ecosystem, visit: http://mobiwm.com/software.

About MOBI:

MOBI is a mobility management platform enabling enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their device ecosystems. Our industry-leading cloud software saves your program money and satisfies all global enterprise needs. Learn more about our mobility software and solutions at http://mobiwm.com/.