Kuebix Partners with SimpliShip to Expand International TMS Solution

Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true shipping intelligence, and international freight marketplace SimpliShip have partnered to integrate the SimpliShip International Freight Rate API with Kuebix TMS. Kuebix enables companies to manage all freight modes and providers on one cloud-based platform. This partnership with SimpliShip will connect Kuebix users to a large network of freight forwarders and NVOCCs for instant and spot market air and ocean freight pricing.

"We are excited to be taking this first step in unlocking the true potential of APIs for international logistics " said Cory Margand, Co-Founder & CEO of SimpliShip. "The days of having to access multiple platforms to manage domestic and international shipments are over. Now companies can manage all of their freight needs with Kuebix in one tightly integrated TMS.”

Kuebix is the industry’s fastest growing transportation management system (TMS) that saves businesses of every size time and money by providing shipping intelligence across the supply chain. With Kuebix TMS, companies can begin rating, booking and managing their LTL, TL, parcel, rail, ocean and air freight in minutes. For more complex supply chains, Kuebix can be configured with Premier Applications and Integrations to meet the needs of even the largest enterprise.

“Our partnership with SimpliShip is a great addition to the Kuebix ecosystem as we continue to expand our global network of providers to maximize visibility and efficiency for domestic and international shippers,” commented Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President.

