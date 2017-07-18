Dom and Tom is a Top App Development Company in New York All of the companies featured today have accomplished exactly that – proving themselves as leaders in their industries as a result of their commitment to clients, passion for their work, and ability to generate results.

Today, Clutch announced the leading agencies and development firms of New York City in 2017. B2B ratings and research firm, Clutch covers agencies and developers spanning multiple cities and countries, with a significant portion of companies hailing from New York.

Their ongoing research features nine industries specifically, identifying the leading organizations for advertising agencies, branding agencies, public relations firms, digital agencies, social media marketing agencies, SEO services firms, PPC (pay-per-click) management companies, mobile app development companies and custom software development companies.

Following a recent announcement on June 26, 2017, where Dom & Tom was listed as the number one app development company in Chicago as well as a leading web development company in Chicago. Clutch now recognizes Dom & Tom as the 2nd leading app development company in New York City. Listed alongside other agencies of its kind such as DMI, Five, Fueled, Majestyk, Fuzz, Tivix, Blue Label Labs, Prolific Interactive, Intrepid, Small Planet Digital, App Partner, MOBIKASA, Postlight, and InnoviMobile.

Companies are Evaluated by Their Clients

“New York City is known for being a global hub for advertising, design, and innovation. For this reason, it can be incredibly difficult for agencies to stand out among their competitors,” said Jenna Seter, business analyst at Clutch. “All of the companies featured today have accomplished exactly that – proving themselves as leaders in their industries as a result of their commitment to clients, passion for their work, and ability to generate results.”

Clutch identified the best agencies and developers in New York based on a long-standing methodology that maps service providers’ industry expertise against their ability to deliver quality results for clients. Companies featured on Clutch are evaluated on their market presence as demonstrated by the services they offer, clients they serve, and examples of quality projects they’ve completed. Companies are also evaluated by their clients directly through firsthand interviews conducted by Clutch analysts, which are published as reviews on their company profiles on Clutch.co.

About Dom & Tom

Dom & Tom is an end-to-end digital product development agency focused on emerging technologies. From startups to enterprise solutions the apps they produce for their clients support their strategic initiatives first and foremost through open collaboration, forward-thinking user experience, engaging design, and cross-platform development for both web and mobile. Dom & Tom has launched 400+ web projects and 120 native mobile applications with teams located in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.domandtom.com.

About Clutch

A B2B research firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects you with the agencies and software solutions that can help you enhance your business and meet your goals. Their methodology maps agencies and software solutions based on consumer reviews, the type of services offered, and quality of work.

Contact: Alice Fountain

alice(at)domandtom.com

(323) 510-2696