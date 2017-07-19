Simplus, a Quote-to-Cash Provider, Opens New International Office

Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and a leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, today announces the opening of an office in Manila, Philippines. This international office will allow customers to have access to Simplus service experts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Simplus has continued to grow and expand since receiving funding from Salesforce Ventures in July 2016, most recently announcing the opening of offices along the East Coast, creating more than 50 new jobs.

“The addition of this international office allows Simplus to work for customers 24/7,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “The Philippines office also provides enterprise customers with an onshore and offshore rate and gives us the ability to scale at a quicker pace.”

Brad Warnock, director of operations and enablement at Simplus since 2014, will lead the Manila office.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the level of talent in the Philippines,” said Warnock. “We have already assembled an amazing team and look forward to expanding our managed service and development offerings from Manila.”

Recently ranked No. 2 on the 2017 Top Company Cultures List by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ®, Simplus is guided by an overarching growth vision and embraces innovative ways to create greater synergy and momentum between team members.

