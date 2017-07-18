SIB, Alexis Pope, gears up for training in the dive tank at the Carpenters International Training Center. It gives you great pride when you can drive over a bridge and say, ‘I helped build that.’

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) represents over 500,000 members, and every day thousands of women play a critical role in making the UBC the best union in North America. Including Alexis Pope, who worked in a variety “male-dominated” fields before becoming a union pile driver. In 2011, when Pope made the move to California looking for a job, she was advised to go to the union. Soon after joining UBC Local 34 Pope knew she found the meaningful career she had been longing for.

“I love the work. Seeing major projects going up, knowing that you are contributing to the community,” said Pope. “It may not be glorious, but what we do makes a huge difference to how the city and state run. And it gives you great pride when you can drive over a bridge and say, ‘I helped build that.’”

Expanding her training & skill set for additional job opportunities, Pope attended the Department of Education & Training’s Third Year Apprentice program and recently visited the Carpenters International Training Center to get certified in Underwater Welding and Kirby Hat.

Alexis Pope is also very involved with her local Sisters in the Brotherhood (SIB) committee; actively recruiting and mentoring women. “If I can help a woman get through the tough times and avoid some of the roadblocks I faced, then it is worth it,” said Pope.

The SIB’s goal is to build a stronger union, create a network of active sisters, provide avenues for women to eliminate barriers to their success, and promote an increase in the numbers and diversity of women in the UBC. Sisters are indeed helping to build today’s UBC.

The UBC International Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee (ISIB), formed in 1998, supports active and potential female UBC members by aiding in obtaining craft training and leadership skills; by being advocates on women issues; and by mentoring new and potential members.

For more information on the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and International Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee, please visit: http://www.carpenters.org.