BrewQube The driving force behind BrewQube will always be to deliver convenience, quality, and an unrivaled experience to our customers. The icing on the cake with our product is that you can trim down on time, money, and waste.

BrewQube stores fresh brewery-quality craft beer on the countertop, right at home. This innovative technology gives craft beer drinkers long-term freshness, greater volume than a growler, and significant advantages over a traditional keg. The BrewQube team is aiming to raise $250,000 on Kickstarter in order to bring their product to life.

The BrewQube Draft System provides users with an unparalleled experience through an easy-to-use, plug-and-pour interface: a simple slide-and-dock of the BrewQube vessel into the Draft System. The appliance then enables total control and monitoring of the beer’s vitals: temperature settings, beer volume, and even gas level. It’s WiFi-equipped so that the statistics can be remotely monitored via the http://www.brewqube.com portal and eventually by app. Users will receive customizable alerts from the integrated sensors if beer or gas volumes get low. The cubic-shaped BrewQube vessel, or the Qube, is expertly designed to be compact and portable. Its ergonomic handles allow for easy transport, stacking, and storage. With versatility in mind, the Qube also fits inside of most standard coolers; adding mobile connections makes access to fresh craft beer limitless.

The exclusive docking system means no cumbersome taps, hoses, or fittings getting in the way. Dock the Qube into the Draft System, customize the settings, and the device is ready to replicate a premium-quality drinking experience beyond the brewery. The BrewQube holds 288 fluid ounces — the equivalent of 18 pints or a 24-pack of cans — an ideal amount to host guests, share at social gatherings, or consume from the kitchen countertop.

“Most beer drinkers have dealt with clunky keg exchanges or have been underwhelmed by the short lifespan and volume constraints of a 4-pint growler.There’s nothing worse than the thought of a premium craft beer you paid for getting skunky,” said BrewQube President, Caleb Liesveld. “With over 20,000 beer brands in the U.S., every craft beer is one-of-a-kind and deserves special attention. We thought, why not bring the brewery-quality experience home to keep your favorite beer fresh and on-demand whenever you want it? The driving force behind BrewQube will always be to deliver convenience, quality, and an unrivaled experience to our customers. The icing on the cake with our product is that you can trim down on time, money, and waste. We really strive to be a socially-conscious organization.”

Unlike growlers or makeshift kegerators, the beer in the BrewQube Draft System stays fresh for months. With a brushed stainless steel finish, measuring just 17.7” tall to fit below overhead cabinets, the Draft System offers a premium, modern design element to the home. The Qube can be filled directly from the tap with a beer of choice at any brewery or taproom that fills growlers. The portable vessel is constructed of a durable and safe high-density polymer material designed to withstand bumps, nicks, and drops.

The BrewQube Draft System will be available to early backers on Kickstarter for $550, approximately 40% off the retail value of $900. Find out more about BrewQube here: bit.ly/brewqube.

About BrewQube

The BrewQube team is comprised of three entrepreneurs who are passionate about people and craft beer. Headquartered in Colorado (the state that ranks #2 in the total number of craft breweries), the BrewQube team has worked diligently to create a product that lives up to the high standards of the craft beer industry. BrewQube is offering a countertop draft system to make consuming fresh craft beer at home convenient, interactive, and without sacrifice.

For more information, visit http://www.brewqube.com.