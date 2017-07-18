Microsoft is honored to recognize Blue Horseshoe for their achievements this past year and for their dedication and support of Microsoft Dynamics solutions.

Blue Horseshoe, a global software firm specializing in logistics, has once again earned a spot in the prestigious 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements, which puts Blue Horseshoe in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

Blue Horseshoe is among the 2017/2018 Inner Circle members invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place this fall, where we will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners. This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

“Each year we recognize and honor Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for exemplary business performance,” said Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Solutions Sales & Partners. “These award-winning partners represent the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners in terms of sales performance, but their critical impact on the success of our shared customers is what truly stands out.”

Blue Horseshoe President Chris Cason stated: “We are very honored to once again join this prestigious group. This is truly a reflection of the hard work our team has put in over the past year. We are always striving to deliver more complete industry specific solutions while strengthening our relationship with Microsoft.”

Inner Circle membership is considered the most prestigious honor for Dynamics Partners. Blue Horseshoe maintains three Microsoft Gold Competencies (ERP, Cloud Platform, Application Development), and was named the Microsoft Distribution Partner of the Year in 2012.

ABOUT BLUE HORSESHOE

Blue Horseshoe is a privately held solution services firm based in Carmel, Indiana. It provides expert management and strategy consulting to Fortune 500 companies and mid-market businesses across the globe, covering system design and implementation, optimization, and distribution design services. With a specific focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Blue Horseshoe provides custom solutions tailored for food & beverage distribution, retail supply chain, CPG distribution and logistics and transportation. Horseshoe was founded in 2001 with office locations in Carmel (IN), Columbus (OH), Denver (CO), Charlotte (NC) and Amsterdam (Netherlands).