DHJJ Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors announces Patrick Kolzow, CPA, as its new Managing Director. Kolzow takes the firm’s leadership role after Tom Jordan, CPA, steps down from Managing Director after 25 years in the position.

“After 25 years of being the managing director of DHJJ, it’s very reassuring to have the next managing director be a person of character and experience who will continue the firm’s values, including its culture and client service,” Jordan said. “For those who wonder, I am not retiring and this will give me an opportunity to continue to serve my clients and explore other opportunities within the firm.”

Kolzow has over 20 years of public accounting experience and serves a wide variety of industries, helping clients develop successful tax and business strategies. He has been with DHJJ for over 10 years and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri and a Masters in Taxation from DePaul University.

“It is truly an honor to be named the Managing Director of a firm with outstanding core values and a history of success,” Kolzow said. “This is an exciting time for me to take on this leadership role and build on the foundation that Carmen (DiGiovine), Frank (Hnilo), Tom (Jordan), Tim (Johnson), and all of our principals have built. I look forward to the firm’s continued growth and dedication to our clients and employees.”

About DHJJ Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors

DHJJ exists to help clients reach their goals by making astute and well informed financial and management decisions. The firm was formed in 1974, and in the years since has grown to include over 75 team members who share a commitment to helping all clients fulfill their financial potential. With offices in the original location of Naperville, Illinois and in St. Charles, Illinois, DHJJ offers a complete range of tax, assurance, accounting, business advisory, and financial advisory services to businesses and individuals in the Chicago area and across the Midwest. For information, visit http://www.dhjj.com.