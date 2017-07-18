llinois Storm Chasers (ISC), a Chicagoland-based forecasting and storm chasing group, has teamed up with In-telligent to drastically improve communication to weather conscious Illinois residents. This partnership will allow ISC to directly alert their followers to weather hazards via the In-telligent app keeping them as safe as possible.

2017 is already the deadliest year for severe weather incidents in the past 10 years. Coincidentially, warning accuracy sits at a low 58 percent across the country; the lowest it has been since 1994. Clearly, there is a need for more effective communication between weather organizations and citizens.

“It's great to work with an organization like ISC. Their commitment to gathering and sharing critically important weather situations is inspiring”, stated Al Sutherland, Founder and CEO of In-telligent. “Being able to get this information to people who are in danger is at the core of what we do. The synergies created by our two organizations will be transformative.”

Previously, Facebook and other social media platforms were the only methods that ISC had to push out alerts to their 200,000+ followers. Illustrating the problem that these platforms create is that posts distributed through Facebook are typically seen by less than six percent of a group’s followers, making it a horribly ineffective form of communication; especially when it comes to life saving information. Further, without a natural ability to direct the posts, Facebook followers must comb through each post to see which might be relevant to them. In-telligent solves this issue by delivering messages right to a follower’s mobile device instead of their cluttered newsfeed. In addition, ISC can now quickly and easily target messaging to specific followers based on their geographic locations. These two features alone dramatically improve ISC’s ability to keep its followers informed when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

ISC uses a Threat Assessment Map (TAM) to convey all types of severe weather information. The graphic was developed for the ISC website and is updated daily to give users accurate information in six threat categories, including thunderstorm, tornado, wind/hail, heavy rain/flooding, extreme temperature, and winter weather. Through this partnership with In-telligent, ISC will be able to share weather information, like TAM, to its followers more efficiently and effectively than possible through any other communication platform.

“The possibility of reaching our followers who are in danger zones with critical alerts is what really excited me about working with In-telligent because that has been a problem for quite some time,” said Danny Neal, Founder of the Illinois Storm Chasers. “ Now we have the ability to target hyperlocal areas with alerts, making our messaging much more relevant and accurate. Also, through the Contact feature, we also have an efficient way to receive tips from residents across the entire state. For us, it was a no-brainer.”

ISC and In-telligent are committed to minimizing future severe weather tragedies. ISC’s followers know that severe weather is unpredictable. By downloading In-telligent’s free app from the Google or App Store and subscribing to the “Illinois Storm Chasers” community they will stay safer and better informed.

About In-telligent

In-telligent gives peace of mind to users by enabling them to be better informed, have greater awareness, and become more deeply engaged in their communities. In-telligent is compatible with both Android and iOS powered devices. With unprecedented functionality and remarkable ease of use, In-telligent builds awareness in a way that strengthens trust and heightens safety. In the case of an emergency, In-telligent ensures that users will be alerted immediately - because safety is critical. Visit http://www.in-telligent.com to find out more.

About Illinois Storm Chasers

Illinois Storm Chasers (ISC) is one of the leading sources for severe weather across the state of Illinois. ISC provide severe weather reports directly to citizens and news outlets looking for reports from the field. ISC uses a Threat Assessment Map (TAM) to convey all types of severe weather alerts. The graphic was developed for the ISC website and is updated daily to give users accurate information in numerous severe weather categories. In addition to severe weather reporting, ISC provides consulting, spotter training, and presentations to classes and universities.