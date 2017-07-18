Avantstar Launches Quick View Plus 2017

Our new Quick View Plus 2017 offering has been reimagined. We‘ve kept the best attributes of our previous QVP offerings, and have expanded the overall capabilities of Quick View Plus for an enhanced customer experience.

Avantstar is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Quick View Plus 2017. Business professionals who need quick and easy access to content in virtually any file can now do so with Quick View Plus 2017.

Quick View Plus 2017 is an entirely new platform of Quick View Plus. While it still delivers on its core value proposition to view numerous file formats without the native applications they were created in, Quick View Plus 2017 increases productivity with helpful new features such as thumbnails view of pages to easily locate content in a file, the ability to save any viewed file as a PDF or TIFF, as well as support for new integrations and file formats.

As a new platform, Quick View Plus 2017 combines the key features and functionality from the previous Quick View Plus Standard Edition and Professional Edition products, along with new capabilities, to deliver a single desktop solution built for enhanced productivity.

“Our new Quick View Plus 2017 offering has been reimagined. We‘ve kept the best attributes of our previous QVP offerings, and have expanded the overall capabilities of Quick View Plus for an enhanced customer experience” said Pete Rockers, co-founder and co-president, Avantstar.

If Quick View Plus 2017 is deployed at an enterprise, network administrators can configure options for all of an organization’s users during software deployment, to save time and give everyone the ability to view virtually any file.

“Quick View Plus 2017 is a key solution an organization can utilize to boost productivity and save on software licensing costs. Whether used as a standalone desktop application, or in conjunction with a third-party application, Quick View Plus 2017 delivers a unified viewing experience,” said Rockers.

Quick View Plus 2017 supports more than 300 different file formats, including Microsoft Word 2016, Microsoft Excel 2016, Microsoft PowerPoint 2016, Microsoft Word for Office 365, Microsoft Excel for Office 365, and Microsoft PowerPoint for Office 365.

Quick View Plus 2017 is available directly from Avantstar. Annual subscription pricing begins at $99. Quantities up to 50 can be purchased from Avantstar’s website at http://www.avantstar.com. An evaluation version is available upon request. Quick View Plus 2017 is available for Windows 10, 8, and 7. For more information, visit http://www.avantstar.com, call (877) 829-7325, or e-mail sales(at)avantstar.com.

About Avantstar, Inc. (http://www.avantstar.com)

Avantstar is home to the world’s most recognized desktop file-viewing program—Quick View Plus. It is also home to Quick View Plus Web 2017, an HTML5-based viewing and markup solution for integration with platforms and web applications. Since 2001, Avantstar has been focused on solving digital content viewing challenges faced by businesses, government agencies, and legal organizations throughout the world. Thousands of companies and millions of individual users worldwide rely on Avantstar’s products to reduce licensing costs on unnecessary software programs to view files. The company serves customers from its headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn. For more information, go to http://www.avantstar.com.

Media contact: Matt Knutson, Avantstar, mknutson(at)avantstar.com, 952.351.8502