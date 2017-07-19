Ace Laboratories, Inc. (http://www.Acelabseattle.com) today announced that Colonel Dallas Hack (Ret.), MD, MPH will join the company in a co-appointment as its Medical Director and member of the Scientific Advisory Board. In addition, Army Reservist Lt. Colonel William Killgore, PhD. has also been appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board. Both are innovators in advancing the understanding and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Dr. Hack’s distinguished military medical career included Army command surgeon advancing to faculty Instructor at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was promoted to the Director of the US Army Combat Casualty Care Research Program and the Chair, Joint Program Committee 6 (Combat Casualty Care). Dr. Hack also served as the Senior Medical Advisor to the Principal Assistant, Research and Technology, US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) from 2014 to 2015. His military honors include the Bronze Star, two Legions of Merit, and seven Meritorious Service Medals. He was also inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Military Order of Medical Merit.

As the Director of the US Army Casualty Care research program, Dr. Hack coauthored the 2013 National Research Action Plan to address Mental Health and Traumatic Brain Injury in Service members and Veterans, and oversaw a portfolio of over 650 projects directed at TBI.

Dr. William Killgore is a 15-year army veteran with extensive experience directing clinical and scientific research in neurological repair and performance enhancement. He was formerly a researcher at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring MD. He is currently Professor and Director of the Social, Cognitive, and Affective Neuroscience (SCAN) Lab, Department of Psychiatry, at the University of Arizona, and retains a faculty appointment as Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.

As a Principal Investigator, Dr. Killgore has been awarded more than $15 million in research funding by the Department of Defense to develop methods for accelerating recovery from mild traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. He has presented over 400 abstracts and presentations at scientific conferences and has published over 160 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. His research on the military use of caffeine was recently profiled in the press, including a feature in Wired magazine.

Chip Jacob, CEO of Ace Laboratories, adds, “Dr. Hack and Dr. Killgore bring vast experience in brain injury and disease as well as health needs of our service members. They’re valuable additions to accelerate our clinical research and development from pharmacology to in-patient trials.”

About Ace Laboratories, Inc., Seattle

Ace Laboratories is focused on enhancing human health via the application of its proprietary technology to unlock the therapeutic potential of resveratrol. The company’s lead product candidate, AIC-101, is a pharmaceutical formulation of Resveratrol delivered in a lozenge. Ace plans to investigate AIC-101 in vascular and inflammatory indications such as Alzheimer’s disease and Mild to Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury/Concussion.

AIC-101 is a pharmaceutical formulation of Resveratrol, a natural polyphenol found in red wine. The resveratrol molecule captured public interest in 2006 after a landmark study showed that it improved the health-span of rodents. In the decades since, a number of human clinical trials have demonstrated that resveratrol has potential to be helpful to patients with vascular and Alzheimer’s diseases, amongst other conditions associated with aging. However, the molecule’s large-scale potential has been constrained to date by poor oral bioavailability and dose-limiting gastrointestinal side effects. The Company’s management believes that its proprietary technology, AIC-101, may effectively address these limitations.

Ace Laboratories is led by an experienced team including Chief Executive Officer Chip Jacob, Chief Technology Officer Otis Blanchard, Chairman Daniel Wilds, and Corporate Secretary Jim Johnston. The group brings together more than a hundred years of collective drug development experience and successful working history.

