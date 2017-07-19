30 Under 30 @ Learning 2017 Announced

Learning 2017

The next generation of Learning Leaders is coming! Elliott Masie is pleased to announce the selection of the 2017 30 Under 30 Learning Leaders. These learning colleagues will be featured and highly engaged at Elliott Masie’s Learning 2017, the annual gathering of global learning leaders in Orlando, Florida from October 22nd to 25th.

The goal of the 30 Under 30 @ Learning 2017 Program is to provide support, visibility, voice and development for the next generation of Learning Leaders. During Learning 2017 attendees will have the opportunity to interact with these rising leaders and to hear several 30 Under 30 perspectives.

The 30 Under 30 Participants @ Learning 2017:

Julie Anfenson - Caribou Coffee

Paige Beaton - Intuit

Erin Bogdan - Bloomberg LP

Danielle Bucci - Oath

Kaitlin Cantell - Orlando Health

Kaylee Chun - NBCUniversal

Rachel Cohen - Keurig Green Mountain

Matt Deane - Southwest Airlines

Kersten Dolgner - Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Alicia Graham - Nestle Purina Pet Care

Nicole Hunter - Herman Miller

Abigail Keifer - Lockheed Martin

Julie Kerner - Estee Lauder Companies, Tom Ford Beauty

Derek Kindig - World Wide Technology

Erika Kuczynski - Wegmans Food Markets

Alex Leonpacher - Shell

Pearl Lo - Genentech

Tiffany Lumley - Slalom Consulting

Kristen Miller - Arise Virtual Solutions

Cassie Mills - Amazon

Jillian Moskovitz - Year Up

Kaila Ratchford - The Hartford

Lauren Riess - Bessemer Trust

Kelly Rose-Curley - KPMG

Becca Sharon - Expedia Inc.

Kate Sweetland-Lambird - Intel Corporation

Alex Thomas - FirstBank

Santosh Vijayakumar - Ericsson

Katrina Wehr - Penn State University

Ashley Whittington - Peace Corps

Alexandra Wiebke – SAP

A few highlights from 30 Under 30 alumni:

“The 30 under 30 program was such an awesome, inspiring experience which allowed me to meet many young people who are truly making a difference in their organization in their own unique way through learning.”

Jessica Ostolaza-Puccio – Orlando Health, 30 Under 30 Class of 2015

“The 30 Under 30 program was integral in building the foundation of my L&D career. I am confident that I would not have had many of the opportunities I’ve been privileged to have if it weren’t for the 30U30 program. The group is always fun, engaged, motivated, and remains a part of my professional life, even after 7 years.”

Emily Hanson – Ally Financial, 30 Under 30 Class of 2010

Learning 2017 is produced by The Learning CONSORTIUM, a collaborative of 200 global corporations, focused on improving workplace learning and training. Hosted and curated by Elliott Masie, Learning 2017 brings together several thousand learning professionals as they focus on the changing nature of workplace education and development.

