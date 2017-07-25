We Deliver Leaders Leadership in business is a matter not so much of the knowledge which the individual has acquired through formal education as it is of his ability to bring into full play all the resources of his mind.

The Avalon Institute, led by USAF General and C Suite executive John E. Michel (Ret.) and Serial Entrepreneur Perry J. Smith has partnered with Frank Sopper and OpenBook Learning of Brattleboro, VT to distribute the Cognitive Preference Survey. This performance assessment, accessed through the Avalon website, will be distributed as the Cognitive Peak Performance Survey (CPP) for Avalon members and clients who wish to hone their leadership skills, increase productivity and forge deeper connections with employees teammates and valued customers.

The two companies recently concluded a two year research and customization process for the assessment that included leadership and teaching engagements with US Special Forces at Joint Special Forces University (JSOU) in Tampa, FL as well with the US Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines. In addition, the Avalon team integrated the assessment in their engagements with all manner of Federal workforce employees, corporate clients, sales force professionals and elite athletes interested in furthering their leadership and performance skills. Michel notes "This is the only assessment I have used in my career that provides instant clarity. Unlike many other performance tools we have used in the military, it uncovers real-time insights into our behaviors and thinking."

Avalon client feedback indicates the CPP offers advanced insights far and above standard Myers Briggs profiles in helping to understand one's self and others. The assessment identifies "active" networks in your brain: what kind of cognitive functions your brain does efficiently, versus those activities your brain does inefficiently. The customized report offers clear strength indicators in the following thinking preferences: Associative (Automatic), Sequential (Deliberate), as well as the Mover, Observer, Reader, Talker and Listener preferences. In addition, the assessment provides easy to understand "Cog-Hacks™ that one can begin using immediately.

The Avalon Institute's robust support and engagement programming for the assessment offers individuals and organizations the opportunity to:

Gain a working knowledge of their unique cognitive profile.

Develop understanding of how bias is related to their cognitive preferences.

Commit to strengthening their understanding of meta-cognition or "thinking about your thinking."

Utilize one's unique preferences to motivate their team and increase effectiveness in ever more complex environments.

CEO of Openbook Learning Frank Sopper, explains his lifelong passion for understanding cognitive preferences stating: "I've spent my career exploring the little differences in how we perceive information and then how we transfer it to others. As a leader, I need to let people make different mistakes than I would make. When I delegate something, the individual may do a better job than I would, but they'll always make different mistakes. This tool can help everyone be conscious of those little differences before they become big differences.”

Frank Sopper is CEO of OpenBook, and a key developer of the Cognitive Preference Survey. Frank is a career educator with teaching and administrative experience ranging from elementary to college level. He currently heads OpenBook, an educational software development company focusing on English language learning in a rich media environment.

