Houston-based Argent Consulting Services Joins Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international environmental, heath, and safety (EHS) consulting firm that specializes in industrial air quality issues, announces that it has acquired Argent Consulting Services (ACS) of Houston, Texas. ACS is a consulting firm with a focus on air quality, process safety management (PSM), and EHS information management. ACS was founded in 1993 and is led by founder Greg Haunschild, PE, and Adam Jackson, both of whom will remain with the firm.

Shishir Mohan, Trinity’s Gulf Region Managing Director, commented on the transaction, “ACS has been a respected competitor locally for many years so we are pleased to be joining forces with them to serve Gulf Coast area clients. Their skills complement Trinity’s, enhancing our capabilities to assist clients in the demanding Houston market. The merger also creates additional career growth opportunities for staff from both organizations.”

ACS founder Greg Haunschild noted, “This merger is a fantastic opportunity for the ACS staff and for our clients. Merging with Trinity, a company that is so well regarded for its technical expertise and business management, will be an exciting next step in the evolution of the firm that was founded to maximize our clients’ profitability by reducing their compliance burden.”

Trinity and ACS will maintain their current Houston office locations for the near term, with plans to consolidate space sometime within the next year.

Background on Trinity Consultants

Founded in 1974 in Dallas, Texas, Trinity operates in locations across the U.S. and in Canada, the U.K., China, and the Middle East. Trinity assists industrial facilities with regulatory EHS permitting and compliance, specializing in air quality permitting and compliance management. In addition to EHS consulting, Trinity’s divisions provide environmental modeling software (BREEZE®), implement technology solutions for EHS information management (T3®), provide professional EHS training, support engineering and EHS staffing needs (Trispyrian Resources), and assist life sciences companies with occupational health science and toxicology (SafeBridge Consultants®).

Background on Argent Consulting Services

Argent Consulting Services (ACS) specializes in supporting industrial companies with environmental compliance, coupling expert consultants with smart technology to do so. In addition to air quality and water permitting, ACS assist clients with reducing environmental risks and liabilities through environmental due diligence support, auditing, and enforcement assistance. ACS also consults on RMP/PSM compliance, environmental information management, and ISO 14001 environmental management systems.