Home builders have provided a variety of options to their shoppers for a long time but showing a unique finished product to each and every customer was sometimes difficult. Maronda Homes is leading the online home shopping experience with additional tools to make home buying online easier.

In additional to its state of the art 360 degree virtual tours, Maronda is now offering unique color visualizers to showcase the bevy of options and upgrades available across their home design portfolio.

New home shopping on the internet has gone from virtual to a reality. Instead of just viewing samples or swatches of home features, Maronda Homes’ online visualizer allow shoppers to see a fully rendered version of their home with all of the selections that they have individually chosen.

The technology is easy and seamless to use. Selecting from a variety of options and available upgrades, customizers can mix and match features to suit their needs. Maronda Homes can now give a true feeling, both interior and exterior of what the finished home actually will look like.

“We are trying to provide home seekers with a complete online experience,” said Matt Wilson, Director of Digital Marketing for Maronda Homes, about the online home visualizer, “people have a very specific picture of what their dream home looks like, this online visualizer gives them to chance to see their home come to life, make adjustments and build a home that is truly unique."

Exploring home designs is easier than ever, as the newly unveiled online visualizer provides the perfect blend of innovation and customer focus. The online Visualizer currently offers two different home designs for customization; new designs will be added in the coming weeks. The Visualizer allows for customization of a home in just minutes from a desktop, smartphone or tablet.

Maronda Homes has been a family-owned and operated business for over four decades and in that time, has been dedicated to building quality new homes at an affordable price. Maronda Homes is continuously striving to improve the home building process by modernizing floor plans, evolving homes designs, and a pioneering online experience. New home designs are being added every day. Check out http://www.marondahomes.com frequently to see the newest floor plans.