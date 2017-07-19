International photographic artist Betsy McCue of San Diego-based La Vida Creations announces the launch of her Kickstarter campaign (http://www.betsypassport.com). She is currently traveling internationally on sabbatical with We Roam, a travel-while-working program, along with a small group of hand-chosen entrepreneurs and remote workers. Her new, expanded body of work she is developing on this trip will include fine art, editorial, and documentary photography, as well as a written and visual journal of her travels and experiences that can be followed via her blog (http://www.vidapassport.com) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/vidapassport). McCue is a veteran photographer of 12 years who is known for her documentary-style storytelling imagery that captures the raw beauty of organic moments in their natural environment.

Betsy McCue will be traveling to several cities throughout Europe, moving to a new city each month. This will allow her to experience each location as a local would, rather than as a tourist. She will be telling the stories of small businesses through editorial photography, as well as writing, during her journey. At the same time, she will be creating and marketing her fine art travel photography inspired by, and captured during, her travels. She began her journey July 3 in Prague, Czech Republic. She will move to Berlin, Germany for the month of August, followed by Split, Croatia in September. She plans to continue her journey for an additional three months, which would add Belgrade (Serbia), Lisbon (Portugal), and Rabbat (Morocco) to her upcoming destinations. Betsy McCue is available for commissioned writing and photography during her sabbatical.

Her Kickstarter campaign can be found at http://www.betsypassport.com and is currently underway, ending August 10, 2017. The goal is to raise $14,000. Offering a range of investment levels, backers will be rewarded with a variety of photographic artwork including fine art prints, personally commissioned imagery, and coffee table art books to be fulfilled upon her return to the States.

About Artist Betsy McCue:

Betsy McCue is a professional photographer living and working in San Diego, California and beyond. She founded her studio, La Vida Creations, with her late-husband, Jeff McCue, in 2004. Jeff unexpectedly passed away from a brain aneurysm July 22, 2016. Betsy McCue is going on an international sabbatical to create a body of work to reflect her new voice as a young widow and artist. This portfolio will include fine art, editorial, and commercial photography in her signature documentary-style, as well as writing. Betsy McCue is taking La Vida Creations in a new direction, while paying homage to the history of the studio. Her portfolio can be viewed at http://www.lavidacreations.com. She can also be reached at betsy(at)lavidacreations.com.

Contact Information:

Telephone: 1-619-857-3717

Email Address: betsy(at)lavidacreations.com