AppDetex opened expanded offices in downtown Boise, Idaho. The additional space will house its marketing, sales, and product teams and includes a conference room in a re-designed facility. The added expansion allows AppDetex to accommodate its fast growth and keep pace with current and future client needs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be located in downtown Boise where we are able to find such a dynamic and welcoming space,” notes CEO Faisal Shah, “Our team here at AppDetex is one of the keys to our success. This annex gives us the opportunity to further support our team with usable creative and collaborative workspace.

Along with the expansion, AppDetex announced the launch of its redesigned website and corporate logo. The revamped site offers quick and easy access to essential company information as well as services and features. Streamlined content offers users a comprehensive understanding of AppDetex’s innovative brand protection services and software. The mobile optimized website features improved functionality and offers updated information on news and press releases, white papers, case studies, management biographies, and career opportunities. Updated blog posts include topics centered around the state of the industry, breaking news on brand protection, key industry insights and updates. To see the redesigned blog, just sign up for weekly updates at Blog.AppDetex.com.

The new logo, an updated version of the company’s iconic eyeball and magnifying glass, features AppDetex’s signature colors. The clean style better reflects the corporate brand. The new website and logo are now live. Please visit our new site at http://www.appdetex.com.

About AppDetex

Founded in 2012, AppDetex is the global brand protection leader in combatting brand infringement, fraud, and piracy within the increasingly complex worlds of mobile apps, marketplaces, and domains. Through industry leading innovations in detection and enforcement, AppDetex helps some of the world’s most recognizable brands reduce consumer confusion, brand dilution and fraud while protecting reputations, credibility, and company bottom line. For more information about any of AppDetex’s services or brand protection solutions, visit http://www.appdetex.com.