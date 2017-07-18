Dr. Scott Pace I am truly honored and a humbled by the President's decision and I look forward to working for Vice President Pence in service to the nation.

The National Space Society (NSS) congratulates NSS Board of Governors member Dr. Scott Pace on his selection as the Executive Secretary of the National Space Council on July 13th, 2017. Pace is the Director of the Space Policy Institute and Professor of Practice of International Affairs at George Washington University. Towards the beginning of Dr. Pace’s long and storied career, he was the NSS Executive Vice President and Chair of the Policy Committee. Among his many contributions, he testified before the Congressional Space Committee.

“NSS looks forward to working with Dr. Pace in his new role as the Executive Secretary of the National Space Council,” said Dale Skran, the current NSS Executive Vice President and Chair of the NSS Policy Committee. “Scott again joins the ranks of former NSS leaders such as Lori Garver and George Whitesides in holding a vital space-related government post. NSS is proud to have supported their careers as they developed as space leaders.”

The National Space Council will play an important role in the Executive Branch by coordinating space activities between NASA, Air Force and other agencies. NSS wishes Scott well in his new role in the Executive Branch. Meanwhile, NSS is active in advocating for space settlement in the Legislative Branch. This summer, NSS members around the country will visit Congress as they participate in the annual August Home District Blitz organized by the NSS-supported Alliance for Space Development. NSS members will be advocating for low-cost access to space, a robust cis-lunar economy, and funding for a space-based near-Earth asteroid detection telescope. Persons interested in participating can found out more information at https://tinyurl.com/2017AugustBlitzSignup.

“I am truly honored and a humbled by the President's decision and I look forward to working for Vice President Pence in service to the nation,” said Scott Pace.

Dr. Pace served from 2005-2008 as the Associate Administrator for Program Analysis and Evaluation at NASA. Before this, he was the Assistant Director for Space and Aeronautics in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Lori Garver, NSS Executive Director 1989-1998, served as Deputy Administrator of NASA 2009-2013, and is currently the General Manager of the Airline Pilots Association. George Whitesides, NSS Executive Director 2004-2008, served as the Chief of Staff at NASA and is currently the CEO of Virgin Galactic.

“I think Scott’s background combining technology and policy as well as his experience with NASA and national security space is exactly the skill set needed for his new position,” said NSS Senior Vice President Bruce Pittman. “We look forward with great anticipation to see the course that the National Space Council charts for America’s future in space.”

Mark Hopkins, the Chair of the NSS Executive Committee, added, “During his younger days, Scott Pace was a major force in NSS for two decades. I have known him since the beginning of his involvement. He is a brilliant, tireless worker totally dedicated to humanity’s future in space. America is lucky to have him on the National Space Council.”

