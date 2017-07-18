ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America.

ConstructConnect, North America’s leading construction information and technology provider announced today that it and other leading solution providers are transforming the construction industry by delivering a complete line of integrated solutions to meet the preconstruction needs of their customers. Through the use of strategic partnerships with Assemble Systems, On Center Software and RSMeans, ConstructConnect is integrating its signature iSqFt Bid Management software with their respective technologies to fundamentally change and simplify takeoff and estimating. The combined solution streamlines and expedites the complete life-cycle of pre-construction activities to increase efficiency, accuracy and profitability.

“Just as we led the effort of first putting plans online and capturing material estimates on screen, this collaboration addresses today’s realities that require contractors to work effectively with the combination of information available in 2D, 3D and beyond,” said Dave Conway, ConstructConnect’s president, and CEO. “Customers have emphasized that they are searching for better ways to compete and win. As a result, we’ve taken the cue from them and have integrated key aspects of these leading solutions together in a way that we believe will revolutionize the preconstruction process - a concept we call Visibility to Constructability®.”

The strategic collaboration provides customers with an integrated experience which includes the following pre-eminent capabilities:



Assemble Systems - to publish data-rich building information model (BIM) views and their related material quantities onto a browser

iSqFt - to easily manage the distribution of BIM along with more traditional information via plans and specifications using its Bid Management solution

On Center Software - to automatically capture material quantities present within the model, while validating against 2D plans and specs using Oasis Takeoff and Oasis Estimating

RSMeans - to seamlessly transmit accurate related cost information into the estimate for each component of the model using its trusted costing data

“We are very excited, as we continue to collaborate with these other leading solution providers, to bring the most comprehensive preconstruction solution to our industry,” added Conway. “We realize the importance of a highly effective project selection and estimating process. Our customers want to win the right projects and mitigate risk to improve their profitability. By streamlining key workflows across our platforms, our customers will find it easier to win more work through an efficient and repeatable process. Through feedback from our deeply-experienced customer base, we are removing many of the fundamental flaws in the preconstruction process that exist today.”

The combination of these solutions aligns 3-D and 2-D data to create useful information that bridges the gap between general contractors and subcontractors and expedites the preconstruction processes.

“Today’s contractors are faced with multiple challenges in preconstruction. This partnership is about helping the industry work smarter, not harder,” said Angelo Castelli, On Center Software’s president. “Today’s 3D models are typically incomplete at the time of bidding. We are bringing 2D and 3D together, in real-time, so estimators can properly bridge the gaps to provide a complete estimate. The integration will provide contractors with the ability to spend more time analyzing the project to understand how to bid and build it more profitably.”

“Construction contractors want improved workflows to maximize efficiency, accuracy, and communication,” said Donald Henrich, president, and CEO of Assemble Systems. “Our mission of making 3D visuals more accessible during the bid process is furthered with the new collaborative capabilities this partnership brings.”

Early customer reviews about the product collaboration are encouraging.

“This is a game changer. Integrating these solutions solves a lot of problems in having 2D & 3D estimates work together,” said Raul Gomez, executive director of virtual design & construction at Robins & Morton. “This will be a step forward for our company and the rest of the industry.”

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America. Through the combination of its four legacy brands (iSqFt, Construction Market Data, BidClerk and Construction Data), ConstructConnect brings project participants together with the most complete, accurate and actionable construction data and tools to drive success in national, regional and local markets. Its collaborative network empowers the construction industry to be more successful with access to relevant information through easy to use technology. For more information, visit constructconnect.com.

About On Center Software

On Center Software has provided software and training to construction industry professionals for over 29 years. Located in The Woodlands, Texas, its mission is to transform the estimating, takeoff, and labor-tracking management with software solutions that turn winning bids into profitable projects. On Center Software solutions include Oasis Takeoff® and Oasis FieldCenter®, On-Screen Takeoff®, Quick Bid®, and Digital Production Control®. Customers in over 80 countries leverage On Center Software’s trusted products. For more information, visit oncenter.com.

About Assemble Systems

Assemble Systems with offices in Boston and Houston provides construction data management solutions. Its core offering, Assemble Insight is a cloud based platform allowing AEC firms to leverage 3D data for increased project insight, advanced project collaboration and data driven decision making. Assemble is used today to manage over 8,700 projects. For more information, visit assemblesystems.com.