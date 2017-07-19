Retired NFL Players Congress today announced it will hold its Retired NFL Players Congress Summit at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach, July 21-22. More than 150 retired NFL players and leaders of NFL retired player organizations – names like Kermit Alexander, USC greats and pros Anthony Davis and Marvin Cobb, Los Angeles Rams

Fearsome Foursome member Rosey Grier, five-time Super Bowl Champion Marv Fleming and others will join Players Congress co-founder and former Super Bowl Champion Bob Grant in this important gathering of retired players.

On the agenda … identify new initiatives to supplement the pensions and retirement income of the early players – “The Men Who Made the Game.” Initiatives such as the Congress’ innovative NFL apparel licensing agreement that is providing much-needed additional retirement income for the game’s pioneers (now in their 80s and 90s) and their families.

“These are the men who made the game. We’re a family and we take care of our own,” stated Congress co-founder and legendary former NFL player Bob Grant. “I look forward to this opportunity to get these football greats together to continue to develop innovative “win-win” partnerships to benefit all retired players and their families.”

Other topics covered at the Summit include pension strategies, medical breakthroughs, licensing and business opportunities, as well as general updates and discussions.

About the Retired NFL Players Congress

The Retired NFL Players Congress, Inc is an independent business organization of retired National Football League Players. The Congress develops strategic business initiatives in the private sector to generate employment, income and other post NFL career opportunities for the retired player community. It is not funded or controlled by the National Football League, the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), or any other group. The Congress,

however, supports all initiatives and groups that improve the quality of life for retired players and their families.