Concord announces the addition of Sundance Vacations to Concord's technology platform. "Sundance Vacations' complex portfolio made for an excellent conversion to Concord," said VP of Business Development, Kyle Derry. "We evaluated several servicing and technology solutions, including third-party servicing companies, and by far Concord was the best choice. Their technology platform and insight into our unique servicing requirements stood above all other options," explained SuAnn Ritter, Chief Technology Officer for Sundance, on the decision to move to Concord. Sundance CEO John Dowd added, "Concord transitioned our complicated portfolio of 28,000 loans with accuracy and professionalism. We're already experiencing the benefits of their superior servicing and collection tools in our portfolio performance."

Concord Senior Vice President, Evan Green, reflected, "Two years ago, we converted a very large portfolio with over 100,000 consumer obligations from another third-party servicer in the timeshare industry, for whom the size and complexity of that portfolio had been greater than the servicer could adequately handle, we understand. Our advanced preparations and system enhancements were similar to the effort and knowledge required to successfully convert Sundance Vacations. I'm confident that our dedication to complex and large clients' portfolios significantly influenced Sundance's decision to move to Concord."

About Concord:

Concord Servicing Corporation presently services over 1.8 million unsecured consumer obligations with a portfolio size of approximately $4 billion. More than 190 dedicated professionals are located between company headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona and Mexico City, Mexico with satellite offices in Florida and New York. For more information on Concord, visit http://www.PowerOfConcord.com.