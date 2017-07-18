Thanks to our continuing growth in the UK, Irish, and German markets, we are able to attract talented professionals with deep experience in the corporate trust and structured finance industry.

Wilmington Trust, N.A. is growing its Global Capital Markets staff in Ireland and the United Kingdom with three new additions. Eileen Hughes joined the London office as head of Structured Finance for the United Kingdom. Also joining the London office is Joe Knight, who was hired as senior trust sales representative. Joining the Dublin office is Joanna Taylor as senior relationship manager.

“Thanks to our continuing growth in the UK, Irish, and German markets, we are able to attract talented professionals with deep experience in the corporate trust and structured finance industry,” said Jack Beeson, head of Global Capital Markets. “The additions of well-established industry professionals like Eileen, Joe, and Joanna to our London and Dublin offices is confirmation of the strength of our position in both our core and wider European markets.”

Through its Global Capital Markets division, Wilmington Trust has provided corporate trust services since 1972. The division continues to grow both in the United States and internationally with recent expansions in the Southeast and Western United States, as well as building out teams across Europe.

EILEEN HUGHES, Head of Structured Finance

As head of Structured Finance, Hughes will lead efforts to increase market share for Wilmington Trust’s structured finance services throughout Europe. Previously, Hughes was the head of product development and strategy for Structured Finance, based in Wilmington Trust’s New York office. She joined the company early this year.

Hughes has nearly 30 years of corporate trust experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she was director of Structured Products Transaction Management at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. Earlier in her career, Hughes worked at HSBC as vice president of Corporate Trust Administration, and at Chase Manhattan Bank as a corporate trust administrator.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hofstra University, and holds the designation of Certified Corporate Trust Specialist, and is a member of the Structured Finance Industry Group.

Hughes will be based in Wilmington Trust’s London office, located at 1 King’s Arms Yard, and can be contacted at +44 (0) 207 397 3698

JOE KNIGHT, Senior Trust Sales Representative

Knight, in his new role as senior trust sales representative, will focus on marketing loan agency services to funds in the UK, Germany, and Spain, as well as select jurisdictions in Europe. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Knight was head of direct lending at Global Loan Agency Services Limited (GLAS), where he focused on selling loan agency services to direct lenders across Europe.

Before that, he was a managing director at AgenSynd, a provider of loan agency services in Madrid and London. Earlier in his career, Knight held various loan agency roles at Lloyds Bank, ING, Mizuho, and Barclays Capital.

Knight earned a bachelor’s degree in Geography from Bath Spa University in Bath, England.

He is also based in the London office, and can be contacted at +44 (0) 207 397 3630.

JOANNA TAYLOR, Senior Relationship Manager

Taylor joins Wilmington Trust as senior relationship manager to oversee the new business team. She’ll lead the team’s on-boarding and closing of new transactions including corporate trust and agency servicing roles.

Previously, Taylor was senior business development manager for aviation and structured finance services at Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited. Earlier in her career, she held positions at AIB International Financial Services Limited and Field Marketing Ireland.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from Dublin City University.

Taylor is based in Wilmington Trust’s office in Dublin, located at 3 George’s Dock, IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland. She can be reached at +353 (0)1 792 0708.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institution Services including institutional trustee, agency, asset management, retirement plan services, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. The corporate and institutional division is distinguished from many competitors by its status as a core business of Wilmington Trust, as well as the experience and expertise of its global staff and its multi-jurisdictional presence.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Kent Wissinger, Wilmington Trust PR Manager (302)651-8758

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark. Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Wilmington Trust Company, operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A., M&T Bank and certain other affiliates, provide various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services, including trustee, custodial, agency, investment management and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through Wilmington Trust Corporation's international affiliates. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.