The Fisher House of the Emerald Coast was presented a check totaling $32,960 from the Sandestin Wine Festival.

The 31st Annual Sandestin Wine Festival, the most established and continuously running wine festival in the Florida Panhandle, announced today the organization donated $65,920 to two deserving local charities. The proceeds are from the four-day event, held this past spring at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

Due to the success of this year’s festival and sold out grand tasting events on Friday and Saturday, both the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Sandestin Foundation for Kids were presented with checks totaling $32,960 each.

“This event continues to bring a wide range of experiences for guests, wine experts from across the globe, and hard to find selections of wine. But we want the Sandestin Wine Festival’s focus to remain on the local community,” commented Alan Meyers, The Village of Baytowne Wharf executive director. “With the help of sponsorships, community partners, and the continued support of our festival from the locals and visitors alike, we were able increase our giving from last year. We hope to continue to ultimately benefit our local non-profits in need,” concluded Meyers.

“We are blessed with community partners and volunteers with big hearts who believe like we do that family is the best medicine,” said Teresa Halverson, president of Fisher House of the Emerald Coast, Inc. “A team effort, combined with the popularity of this annual world-class event and the generosity of our supporters contributing their time and resources helps us keep military families together when facing a medical crisis, furthering the legacy began by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher."

Sara Becnel, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort executive director and co-trustee of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids, said, “Since our founding in 2011 our goal has been to make a meaningful and positive difference one child at a time. I want to thank our community, the volunteers and everyone associated with the Sandestin Wine Festival for providing these proceeds to support the Sandestin Foundation for Kids. Through your generosity, the Foundation will continue to make an immediate and direct impact in the lives of children and their families suffering from a variety of tragedies including health and economic issues throughout the Emerald Coast and abroad. We are grateful and humbled.”

The 32nd Annual Sandestin Wine Festival is set for April 12-15, 2018. Chief sponsors of the Sandestin Wine Festival include Coastal Living, Meiomi, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Good Grit, Visit South Walton, Publix, 30A, GPL Landscaping, EC Magazine, 850 Magazine, Destin - Fort Walton Beach Airport and SoWal.

About the Sandestin Wine Festival

The Sandestin Wine Festival is the longest, continuously running wine festival in the Southeast. Thousands of people enjoy festival events including Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights in November, plus wine dinners, seminars and grand wine tastings in April. For more information, visit http://www.sandestinwinefestival.com.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.