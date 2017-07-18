Tivit Cables, the seller of quality fiber optic products, has just announced the launch of their new e-commerce website for 6 fiber and 12 fiber pigtail cables. The site is fully functional and features product descriptions and an e-commerce portal. According to a company spokesperson, “This new site will give our customers the information they need to make the best choice for their fiber optic cable needs, and it gives them an easy and efficient way to order whatever they need.”

The new website has a simple design that features all products directly on the home page. The site currently features 24 different pigtail cables, twelve 6 fiber cables and twelve 12 fiber cables. Visitors to the site will see each product option represented by a large and color image representation and a simple move of the mouse over any image reveals a close up of the pigtails.

Visitors to the site can click on any image and be directed to that products individual page. Each product page features multiple images of that product as well as a thorough product description. The description presents the features of the cable, and discusses its uses. From the product page shoppers will be able to see a list of related products, and once they have made their selection, they will be able to add the product or products of their choice into the cart for purchase.

This is where the functionality of the new e-commerce site comes into play. Placing the item in the shopping cart is easy and checkout couldn’t be faster or easier. Tivit Cables offers same day shipping on order placed before 2:00 PM Pacific time, and they ship to any destination in the United States and Canada. Their product also come with a lifetime warranty.

The new site can be found at http://www.tivitcables.com and the site includes a contact form on the home page for those who want to reach a company representative.

