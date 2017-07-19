Colligo Recognized in Top 50 Inbound Marketing Excellence Report

Colligo, a leading provider of collaboration apps for the digital workplace, today announced that the company has been named in the top 50 of Fifty Five and Five’s 2017 Inbound Marketing Excellence Report. Released at Microsoft Inspire—Microsoft’s World Partner Conference—the 2017 report celebrates the best inbound marketing efforts of the companies in the Microsoft Partner Network.

More companies are focusing their efforts on inbound marketing to attract B2B customers and generate leads, and this year, Microsoft have highlighted the importance of Customer Experience (CX) as part of Partner Marketing. After an in-depth analysis of the marketing efforts of over 25,000 Microsoft Partners, Fifty Five and Five narrowed down a shortlist of 250 enterprise solution providers.

Following on from the 2016 issue, the independent report analyzes and ranks blog content, website, and social media presence; celebrating those Partners who have built a consistent inbound marketing strategy with a clear focus on customer experience.

“We’re delighted to be recognized again in this top-ranking report,” said Bruce Herzer, Colligo’s Director of Marketing. “We believe that great marketing stems from telling genuine, inspiring stories of customer success. As such, our team shares this recognition with the many tremendous customers who have worked with us over the past 12 months to bring their stories to light—in particular the teams at Air Transat and Pernod Ricard.”

Including profiles of the 50 top ranked Partners, this year’s Inbound Marketing Excellence report includes interviews, insights and case studies from industry experts, including:



Foreword from Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Channels and Programs at Microsoft

Ray Meiring, CEO at Qorus

Monica Savut, Head of Commercial Research Services, Econsultancy

Insightful statistics on the value of CX

A B2B customer experience improvement checklist

Sign up to download your free copy of the report at http://www.fiftyfiveandfive.com/inbound-marketing-excellence/. The report shares insights, motivation and best practices for any Microsoft Partner wanting to enhance their inbound marketing strategy.

About Colligo

Colligo is a leading provider of collaborative apps for the digital workplace, extending Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and OneDrive for Business. The company’s award-winning, unified suite is used by organizations every day for email management, document distribution, and mobile collaboration. Colligo is a Microsoft Gold Application Development Partner and Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Partner, with Global 500 customers including four of the top five global oil and gas companies, EDF Energy, Bayer, Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, please visit https://www.colligo.com.

About Fifty Five and Five

Based in London, UK, Fifty Five and Five is a digital marketing agency born out of a recognition that Microsoft Partners face a unique set of challenges when it comes to B2B marketing. They help Microsoft Partners communicate more effectively, reach new audiences and drive leads.

