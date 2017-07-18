Patient Experience Regional Roundtable events reinforce the important point that we are all in this together. Through collaboration, people have the opportunity to think creatively and collectively in building practical strategies and solutions.

The Beryl Institute announces 2017 Patient Experience Regional Roundtables to be held in Hamilton (Ontario, Canada), Palo Alto (California), Westchester (New York) and New Orleans (Louisiana). Expanding the dialogue around patient experience performance, the one-day events draw on the knowledge of the healthcare community to share insight supporting patient experience efforts at their own organizations to improve the experience of patients, their families and caregivers.

In addition to hands-on learning opportunities, each roundtable offers inspiring keynote presentations to spark discussion and dialogue. New this year, each roundtable will have a panel of patient experience leaders from across the care continuum in discussion around a specific patient experience topic.

The Ontario roundtable will be held September 15 at Hamilton Health Sciences and features Marcus Engel, author and founder of I’m Here Movement. After being blinded and severely injured by a drunk driver, Engel will share his dramatic story and inspire healthcare professionals to reignite their passion for providing excellent patient care.

The Palo Alto roundtable will be held September 28 at Stanford Health Care and features Kristen Terlizzi, co-founder of the National Accreta Foundation and a survivor of Placenta Percret. As a speaker and advocate for maternal health and patient safety, Terlizzi will share her story and help participants recognize the value and healing impact of compassionate care.

The Westchester roundtable will be held October 23 at The New Jewish Home and features Sven Gierlinger, chief experience officer of Northwell Health. As a previous Ritz-Carlton Hotel executive, Gierlinger brings a unique perspective to the patient experience dialogue. However, it was his personal patient experience spending three months in hospitals that motivates him to challenge the status quo in the continuum of care.

The New Orleans roundtable will be held November 6 at Ochsner Medical Center and features Victoria Baskett, founder and president of the Victoria Baskett Patient Safety Foundation. As an advocate for patients and families serving as active and involved members of their healthcare team, Baskett will discuss the importance of shifting the dialogue of communication with compassion at the forefront.

Each roundtable offers unique perspectives and lessons around improving patient experience for healthcare professionals at all levels. Participants will make connections with other patient experience leaders, be inspired to continue the journey to improve patient experience and take away new ideas to enhance their organization’s patient experience efforts.

“The roundtable events reinforce the important point that we are all in this together. We may not have all the answers to the patient experience challenges we face, but, through this collaboration, people have the opportunity to think creatively and collectively in building practical strategies and solutions,” said Deanna Frings, Vice President, Learning and Professional Development of The Beryl Institute.

To register and learn more about The Beryl Institute’s Patient Experience Regional Roundtables, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=RegRoundtables.

###

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.