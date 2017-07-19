VCA Pennies for Pets Campaign This successful campaign allowed VCA clients to donate their small change, which directly benefits local and national animal welfare non-profits that are dedicated to ensuring that all pets in need have a better chance for a happy and healthy life

VCA Animal Hospitals, the nation’s largest animal hospital network, and its nonprofit partner organization VCA Charities, have successfully raised nearly $450,000 in the national “Pennies for Pets” campaign that supports local companion animal nonprofits across the country. From April to June 2017, 667 participating VCA hospitals collected donations for the campaign by allowing customers to round up all their transaction amounts to the nearest dollar, with funds benefiting local animal welfare charities and the work they do on behalf of pets in need.

“This successful campaign allowed VCA clients to donate their small change, which directly benefits local and national animal welfare non-profits that are dedicated to ensuring that all pets in need have a better chance for a happy and healthy life,” said Ron Tatum, VCA Charities executive director. “I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the field and hospital team members who worked so hard to make this year’s campaign a resounding success and allow us to achieve our fundraising goal. Their dedication and enthusiasm generated funds that can help to provide the essential services that pets need and deserve.”

Donors received promotional items, wrote messages of support on paw prints and could follow the fundraising progress at each local participating VCA hospital.

Across the country, hospital managers shared client reactions and support for the Pennies for Pets campaign. “Our clients are awesome and every year they step up and support our fundraiser,” said VCA Covington Animal Hospital manager Paula Jones Pace.

“We believe that the human-animal bond is important and this fun campaign engaged our staff, clients, community members, and donors to all work together for the greater good to ensure that every animal gets a chance for a forever home and a happy life,” said Brandon Antin, VCA vice president of social responsibility and innovation.

About VCA Charities

VCA Charities is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to end medically unnecessary euthanasia. Established in 2005 by the founders of VCA Animal Hospitals, VCA Charities has helped feed thousands of pets, provided free medical treatment, and donated time and money to pet charities globally. Please visit the VCA Charities website and blog to find out the most up-to-date information about VCA Charities and its programs at http://www.VCAcharities.org.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than 4,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give pets the very best in medical care, of which over 500 are board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology, Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more information, please visit http://www.VCAhospitals.com or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.