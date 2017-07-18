Ticomix Announces Sale of CRM Business Group

Ticomix sells CRM group to W-Systems Our customers will continue with the relationships they've built, now fortified by one of the top names in the CRM service industry.

Ticomix, a midwest-based technology firm, announces today that it has sold its CRM group to New Jersey-based W-Systems.

Tim Ancona, Ticomix President/CEO, is confident this sale is the single best path forward for his company's CRM group and their customers. "The team remains intact, so our customers will continue with the relationships they've built, now fortified by one of the top names in the CRM service industry. We expect this process to be seamless and beneficial for everyone involved."

W-Systems was named the 2016 #1 Global Partner for SugarCRM, and has been a top GoldMine CRM partner for over twenty years.

Since 2000, Ticomix has supported SMB's, enterprises and public sector organizations through infrastructure support, CRM software sales and support, ITSM software sales and support, and custom application development.

Ticomix's Sr. VP of Sales/Marketing, Michael Antonelli, says, "This move positions us to build an even stronger, more focused business and raise the level of excellence we've already established in our other areas of specialization. We're excited for our friends who are moving to W-Systems and for what it will mean for our CRM customers. And we're excited for the new possibilities that lie ahead of us with a more tightly integrated core."

ABOUT TICOMIX

Ticomix provides technology solutions to businesses by fusing best practices with award-winning technologies in the areas of networking, data backup/recovery, service desk management and a host of other customized software and hardware solutions. Ticomix partners with leaders like Microsoft (Gold Partner), VMWare, Nimble, ServiceNow (Silver Partner), and Cisco (Premier Certified Partner). They are headquartered in Rockford, IL, with offices in D.C., Florida, New York and Wisconsin. To learn more, visit http://www.ticomix.com or call 815-847-3400.

ABOUT W-SYSTEMS

W-Systems is focused on designing, developing, implementing and supporting useful and cost effective solutions for their clients. W-Systems has notable expertise in CRM deployments for financial services, professional services, technology, manufacturing, medical devices and higher education organizations. To learn more visit http://www.w-systems.com or follow @WSystemsCorp.