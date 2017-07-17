Francis A. Citera and Steven C. Russo, attorneys in the Environmental Practice group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will join Seth Kellogg and Adam Love, Ph.D., from Roux Associates Inc., to host the webinar titled “Be Prepared! What you need to know about the current status of PFAS” on July 18.

Citera and Russo will explore PFOA and PFOS state regulatory action, formal rulemaking, and the current status of pending litigation, including claims for medical monitoring. Ms. Kellogg and Dr. Love will provide insight into some of the most important technical elements to be aware of related to investigation, remediation, and forensics. Registration is available here.

Citera is co-chair of the firm's Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Group and co-chair of the Chicago Litigation Practice. He has over 30 years of experience defending toxic tort actions, and other complex litigation in both federal and state courts. He has tried many cases to verdict, including an action by the government to enforce a unilateral administrative order, an allocation case among potentially responsible parties, and a complex product liability, wrongful death case. He has been described by Legal 500 as being "renowned for his toxic tort and product liability work."

Russo chairs the firm’s New York Environmental Practice. He focuses his practice on environmental law and litigation, environmental permitting, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review, toxic tort litigation, environmental crimes, Brownfields redevelopment, government, energy and the environmental aspects of land use and real estate law. He is equally experienced litigating in federal and state courts, as well as counseling his clients with regard to environmental liability risk and due diligence, permitting, Brownfields, and impact assessment and review. He also practices election and campaign finance law.

Greenberg Traurig’s Environmental Practice assists clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm’s environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiate and close transactions; defend clients in enforcement actions; handle a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensure the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; prepare for and respond to emergencies; craft approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and develop solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges.

