While we are not advocating for or against this, many of the same elements which drive our programming flow through the carbon tax debate. We hope these forums are the starting point of a discussion for a sustainable energy future in Westchester.

Westchester Power, a community-based bulk energy purchasing program designed to increase the use of renewable energy and offer competitive fixed electricity rates throughout Westchester County, and Sustainable Westchester are sponsoring a series of expert forums to discuss carbon taxes.

The forums, entitled A Panel Discussion on Carbon Tax, aim to open a dialogue to shed light on the role that a carbon tax might play in discouraging the use of fossil fuels to produce energy, while also increasing awareness and promoting the use of renewable and ecofriendly sources of energy.

“One of our primary goals at Sustainable Westchester and Westchester Power is to help reduce the county’s carbon footprint through the use of renewable energy sources,” said Dan Welsh, program director of Westchester Power, a program of Sustainable Westchester. “While we are not advocating for or against this, many of the same elements which drive our programming flow through the carbon tax debate. We hope these forums are the starting point of a discussion for a sustainable energy future in Westchester.”

Two forums are scheduled for July:



Wednesday, July 19 at New Rochelle City Hall Council Chambers (515 North Avenue, New Rochelle), 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Featuring: Charles Komanoff (Founder and Director, Carbon Tax Center); Mark Dunlea (President, Green Education and Legal Fund); and Gaylord Holmes (Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Westchester Chapter).



Wednesday, July 26 at 425 Cherry Street, Bedford Hills, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Featuring: Charles Komanoff, Gaylord Holmes and Sarah Hsu (Economist, SUNY New Paltz).

The first carbon tax forum in the series took place on June 29 at Warner Library in Tarrytown, and featured an expert panel consisting of Charles Komanoff, Sarah Hsu and Iona Lutey (Northeast Regional Coordinator of Citizens’ Climate Lobby).

Additional sponsors of the forums include: League of Women Voters of Westchester, Pace Energy and Climate Center, Eastchester Environmental Committee, New York League of Conservation Voters, Teatown, and Bedford 2020.

Attendance is free for each event. For more information about Westchester Power and the carbon tax forums, visit http://www.westchesterpower.org/.

About Westchester Power

Established in May 2016, Westchester Power is a community-based bulk energy purchasing program providing residents and small business electric customers a locally chosen alternative to the state-mandated utility for energy supply. As New York’s first Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), Westchester Power contracts with power suppliers to offer consumers fixed and competitive energy rates. Westchester Power is a program of Sustainable Westchester. For more information, visit http://www.westchesterpower.org/.

About Sustainable Westchester

Sustainable Westchester is a 501(c) (3) non-profit consortium of forty (40) Westchester County local governments, representing 800,000 county residents. It was formed to improve the health and welfare of communities in New York State by coordinating and implementing energy efficiency, conservation, and sustainability efforts by and among residents and local governments in Westchester County, New York. The action group is designed to turn environmental challenges into opportunities to create more healthy, vibrant and attractive communities, now and in the future. For more information, visit http://www.sustainablewestchester.org.