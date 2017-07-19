“One of many benefits of BI:Radix for us at Alliance has been real time market survey rent data that updates market comps automatically at the same time you update your property each week.” Brad Cribbins, President and COO of Alliance Residential

BI:Radix is excited to introduce its cloud-based market survey platform, providing the most accurate and actionable competitive data to the multifamily housing industry.

Early adopters of the BI:Radix automated business intelligence solution include, among others, Alliance Residential Company, AEW, Cirrus Asset Management, JP Morgan Asset Management, Raintree Capital, Sares-Regis, Trion Properties, The Sobrato Organization, and Woodmont Real Estate Services.

“We are excited to see such strong participation and performance of the BI:Radix platform in our first full year,” says CEO and Co-founder Blerim Zeqiri. “BI:Radix was born out of necessity and frustration for lack of options available. As someone who spent over a decade in the multifamily industry and used various market survey methodologies, I realized that there were no dedicated platforms providing a solution to the multifamily industry. The fact that BI:Radix resonates with the industry is both exciting and tremendously rewarding. We consider our customers to be our partners in bringing this improved technology to owners and managers of apartment product, and look forward to continued strong growth throughout 2017.”

“One of many benefits of BI:Radix for us at Alliance has been real time market survey rent data that updates market comps automatically at the same time you update your property each week,” says Brad Cribbins, President and COO of Alliance Residential, number 7 on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s ‘Top 50’. “It is crucial for us to set strategic pricing in the market and reduce administrative burden on the site team more effectively by using BI:Radix.”

Annette Thurman, Senior Director of Asset Management at Raintree Capital, agrees. “Last year, we engaged BI:Radix to roll out our portfolio of assets on the web-based market survey system, which operates in a manner that embraces and embodies a business intelligence model, gathering, sorting and delivering data in a way that is digestible, thoughtful and strategic. The resulting information available to us to make decisions, coupled with the transparency in information and reduced administrative efforts from the onsite team to gather and input information, has been nothing short of terrific.”

Customers are experiencing elevated levels of data presentation and ease of use with the platform. “BI:Radix has filled a void in our industry by providing reliable and accurate historical data on how our properties are performing against their competitors,” says Kevin Huss, Director of Revenue Management for Harbor Management Group. “There are other systems we use that collect this information, but not one of them present and report the data back in a dynamic and transparent format. We find the product extremely helpful and very easy to use.” Heather Wallace, Senior VP with Sares-Regis agrees: “Thank you so much for creating a comprehensive cloud based market survey tool where I can compare property performance across a sub-market or a portfolio. Drilling down into the details or summarizing the information is so easy. I wish all our software tools were so amazing!”

Zeqiri adds that, “Our customers find that the key benefits – a shared ecosystem, update automation, depth of data, flexibility and ease of use – become differentiators for them in making strategic decisions faster and with more confidence. That’s a game-changer.”

About BI:Radix

BI:Radix is a market survey platform designed specifically for the multifamily housing industry to provide actionable data and analytical tools that allow owners and operators to accurately assess and strengthen their position in the competitive marketplace. Since inception in 2015, the BI:Radix platform focuses on streamlining the market survey process to save time and money, while creating greater data consistency and broader collaboration within the organization. BI:Radix provides unique, intuitive insight on complex and ambiguous data, empowering users to improve performance through more informed decisions.

To contact BI:Radix please email: info(at)biradix(dot)com or call: 602-892-4788