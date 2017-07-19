We’re excited for Tim Ballard to be our keynote speaker this year. He’s made such a profound impact on so many lives. It truly is a privilege for us to have him share his experience and passion with the eFORCE community.

Sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. Nearly two million children worldwide live as sex slaves.

“Good people don’t know how vast this problem is,” said Tim Ballard, Founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

Ballard will be the keynote speaker at this year’s eFORCE Users Conference. He has spent over a decade working as a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security where he was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and deployed as an undercover operative for the U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team. He has worked undercover in the United States and in multiple foreign countries to infiltrate child trafficking organizations, and has successfully dismantled dozens of these organizations and rescued countless children from sex slavery.

O.U.R. is a non-profit operation that leads the charge in rescuing children from sex trafficking all over the world, putting offenders behind bars and offering victims the aftercare they need to lead lives that are as healthy and productive as possible.

According to the organization’s brochure, “major news outlets have recognized O.U.R. for successful missions and their impact on children, their effectiveness working with local governments, and for rendering trafficking rings inoperative after missions have been completed.”

Undercover rescue missions are carried out by jump teams made of former law enforcement officers, U.S. Navy SEALS, CIA operatives, military veterans and medical professionals.

In the past three years, O.U.R. has rescued 693 victims and helped arrest more than 300 traffickers across the globe. Both of those numbers continue to grow each year.

One of the keys to O.U.R.’s success has been its joint collaboration with foreign and local government agencies.

“When we’re in a foreign country, we work with the foreign government. We go in the front door,” said Ballard.

The organization commits crucial resources to the governments in which they operate, providing updated technology and valuable training for identifying and catching traffickers.

“After we complete a mission, the local government has a working model for addressing sex slavery and sex tourism to continue actions on their own,” stated the company’s brochure.

In reference to the mission he has undertaken, Ballard said, “It’s funny, because we all read history and we think, ‘Oh, I would … have risen up, I would have fought, I would have been an abolitionist,' And I tell them, ‘No, you wouldn’t have. If you would have, you’d be doing that right now. You know trafficking exists, you’ve heard of it, but you don’t want to look.”

Ballard has also been featured on many national news outlets to discuss his efforts to combat child trafficking. He has appeared on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Meredith Vieira Show, CBS Nightly News, ABC Nightline, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, The Glenn Beck Program, as well as many local news shows.

“We’re excited for Tim Ballard to be our keynote speaker this year,” said eFORCE CEO, Cory Bowers. “He’s made such a profound impact on so many lives. It truly is a privilege for us to have him share his experience and passion with the eFORCE community.”

