Focal Point Freedom will give customers the option to remotely control their doors, see transaction activity that they are authorized to view, disable card holder and operator permissions. Users can also acknowledge alarms and receive alarm notices. The app uses the permissions set for system operators within the desktop application so that they can only control and manage the zones or areas that they have permission to view. For emergency situations, doors or areas can be instantly locked down and/or disabled. “Customers will enjoy the convenience of being able to monitor their systems and remotely lock and unlock doors from their mobile devices while still maintaining the security of a client/server-based system.” said Lisa DeBettignies, ASI president.

Focal Point supports HID’s Edge EVO and VertX product lines as well as all major reader technologies and mobile credentials. The Focal Point mobile app is currently available for download for both Android and IOS platforms.