Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches Opens 11th Location in Southeast Tucson

Baggin's box lunch

Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches, a Tucson lunch staple since 1984, will open its 11th location on July 17th, 2017.

This location will be in the southeast side of Tucson within the Rita Ranch neighborhoods at 10235 E Old Vail Road Tucson, Arizona 85747. This location will have a large patio, in house dining, lunch delivery and catering.

Hours will be 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours 11:00am to 7pm

Delivery will be available Monday through Saturday 10:00am to 3:00pm

"The Rita Ranch people have been very vocal on our social media sites about wanting us to come out. We are really excited to be here and be a part of the neighbors, businesses and schools that make up this community."

The menu offerings will include the popular Unforgettable (turkey, bacon avocado on Baggin's 12 grain bread) and the Sundown (Thanksgiving on bread) sandwiches. Baggin's will also offer hearty grilled sandwiches like the Albuquerque Turkey and the Cowboy. In addition, Baggin's carries freshest breads & ingredients from local vendors.

A kids menu and a gluten friendly menu is also available.

Orders can be placed online, phone, fax or in house.

Baggin's fast casual approach to sandwiches has been mimicked by national chains across the country. Never using frozen pre sliced meats and foods, Baggin's has seen the upcoming demand of better quality eating with a fast approach to ordering and dining.

As with the other locations, all food will be made daily in the company's main kitchen. Baggin's uses real whole foods. Preservatives and artificial ingredients have never been part of the Baggin's menu.

Follow Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches on most social media outlets as they post frequent updates on their platforms including pictures of menu items and specials. Join Baggin's text club by texting the word SANDWICHES to 31996

Baggin's, Inc currently employs 260 full and part time Tucsonans.

Baggin's, Inc is owned and operated by John Murphy - President, Sunny Bravin - Vice President, Nancy Murphy - Director of Operations and Cheree Jeffries - owner/founder.