Midnight Sun Home Care Celebrates 15 Years Empowering Alaskans

"Whenever anyone calls needing help, we answer 24/7!" - Kevin Turkington, CEO

Midnight Sun Home Care Inc is celebrating 15 years of providing critical care services for Alaskans. Locally owned and operated, the Anchorage-based, boutique in-home care company was founded on the principles of helping Alaska’s most vulnerable populations.

“Midnight Sun Home Care became my passion project 15 years ago because I felt a calling to serve seniors and I’ve expanded the company to help anyone in need like new mothers or people recovering from surgery,” said Kevin Turkington, founder and CEO. Life happens 24/7! Whenever anyone calls needing help, we answer!

Over the past 15 years, Midnight Sun Home Care has been a critical helping hand for hundreds of Alaskans. In Alaska, nearly 10 percent of the population is 65 or older and many don’t have family in the area to help. In-home care allows seniors to maintain their independence and routine while getting the extra help they need to live a comfortable, safe and healthy life. Qualified and attentive home caregivers also give family members a break from caregiving duties and provide them with peace of mind knowing care is in the hands of professionals. At Midnight Sun Home Care, many caregivers have been working with the same client for several years. Turkington credits these trusting relationships to the company’s in-depth assessment, and qualified and compassionate caregivers.

“We go through extraordinary measures to make sure all of our staff are the most caring and compassionate people we have ever met,” said Turkington. “Most of our staff have spent time caring for a loved one and so they have a deep understanding of how the family feels.”

In addition to the services provided by the company, Midnight Sun Home Care’s employees are very involved in the Anchorage community. Every year the company hosts the Midnight Sun Charity Golf Classic with proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation of Alaska.

To celebrate 15 years of service, Midnight Sun Home Care held a celebration at the company’s headquarters. “Every day for the past 15 years we’ve been changing lives,” said Turkington. “I’m extremely fortunate to have built a business of truly the most compassionate and helpful caregivers in Alaska. I’m also thankful for our clients and the families who trust us to care for their loved ones.”

For more information contact Kevin Turkington at info(at)midnightsuncare(dot)com