Logisense provides us the out-of-the-box functionality and domain knowledge that allows us to be agile while at the same time accelerate business results.

LogiSense, the leading usage rating and subscription billing solutions provider announced today that Serenova, a leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider, will migrate from its legacy monetization system to LogiSense’s EngageIP monetization platform.

The selection of LogiSense is part of Serenova’s effort to transform its overall operational and financial structure since becoming an independent company as well as a critical investment in its partner community to support its rapid growth. LogiSense’s full suite of real-time rating, charging, subscription billing and customer care solutions will support Serenova’s globalization and partner enablement strategy by reducing costs, streamlining operations, improving efficiencies and ultimately, enhancing the overall customer experience. And, ultimately, enable Serenova to offer partners a frictionless bid-to-bill process whereby they can more easily and efficiently serve their customers directly.

“We dedicated decades to develop the most robust and flexible usage rating and subscription billing solution available in the market”, said Flavio Gomes, CEO at LogiSense. “The move to a truly agile monetization solution empowers Serenova to launch new products, services, and bundled offerings into the market faster than ever before.”

Named a challenger in the Gartner 2016 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, Serenova is the third service provider recognized in the “Magic Quadrant” to join LogiSense’s customer roster. Serenova’s flagship product, CxEngage, is a highly secure, true multi-tenant, and instantly scalable multi-channel CCaaS platform that is transforming the way businesses and individuals interact and engage with each other.

“It’s been a herculean effort to transform our financial operations over the past year – but absolutely critical to the future of our business and imperative to supporting our customers efficiently,” said Keith Geneva, CFO of Serenova. “Searching for and selecting a new monetization vendor was the logical next step in our rollout and one we took very seriously. Logisense provides us the out-of-the-box functionality and domain knowledge that allows us to be agile while at the same time accelerate business results. With LogiSense’s track record in the market, we are confident that the transition will help us gain operational efficiencies and support our growth strategy.”

EngageIP by LogiSense is an award-winning usage rating and subscription billing solution for the UCaaS, CCaaS and IoT markets that helps service providers innovate, compete and transform their business. The real-time platform boasts field-proven scalability, comprehensive features in a high-availability and high-performance environment to enable the rapid turn-up of new services – and revenue streams.

About LogiSense

LogiSense provides licensed and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) usage rating, mediation and subscription billing solutions for the Internet of Things, Telecommunications, Unified Communications, Contact Center and Enterprise service providers. LogiSense’s carrier-grade solutions are built on its proprietary, real-time usage rating and subscription billing platform, EngageIP. LogiSense designed EngageIP from the ground-up to be service, medium and provider agnostic, allowing it to grow with customers as they evolve their business operations and end user offerings. EngageIP provides the flexibility and scalability to address the service, billing and back-office realities facing today’s rapidly-evolving communications service providers. Founded in 1998, LogiSense currently services more than 40 global customers. More info: http://www.logisense.com

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova also has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com.