IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, is pleased to announce the company’s Co-Founders, Jason Caras and Jason Pollner, have been named finalists in the EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 competition in Florida.

Jason Caras and Jason Pollner co-founded IT Authorities in 2006. During the past 11 years, the company has reached many significant milestones, including revenue growth of 140 percent year over year, the creation of over a hundred jobs, and the establishment of a nearly 20,000 square foot headquarters in Tampa.

EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award recognizes the men and women who have helped launch new companies, open new markets, and fuel job growth and the economy.

“This nomination is a tribute to everyone on our team at IT Authorities,” said Jason Caras. “We have been on a remarkable journey over the past decade. We have a great group of professionals here who are committed to excellence for themselves, our company and our clients.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® award is part of EY’s Strategic Growth Forum, an event that brings more than 2,000 of the nation's top executives, entrepreneurs, advisors, investors and other business leaders together to learn about the latest strategic and innovative events in the marketplace.

“It’s certainly an honor to be a finalist and to be recognized for what we have been able to accomplish here at IT Authorities,” said Jason Pollner. “We started this company with a spirit of entrepreneurship and have remained true to that spirit, even as we’ve doubled and tripled in size.”

Both Jason Pollner and Jason Caras have been creative and innovative business leaders all their careers. Pollner has an extensive background in information technology and business operations for companies big and small. Caras has started many businesses and has been recognized frequently for leadership, including CEO of the Year by Tampa Bay CEO Magazine.

About IT Authorities: IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Its 135+-person team is available 24/7 to offer IT services under the managed services umbrella including professional services, cloud services, consulting, procurement, disaster recovery solutions and business continuity solutions to its clients. IT Authorities is passionate about helping businesses increase profit, improve productivity and function with peace-of-mind, being assured that its IT systems are in the most reliable and secure state and their people are being taken care of in a world class manner. Visit http://www.itauthorities.com or call toll free at 813-246-5100 to learn more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year® Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy