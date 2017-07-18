To celebrate the opening of California’s newest Pieology location, the award-winning franchise will offer free handcrafted pizzas for lunch and dinner on July 19 and 20 leading up to the grand opening on Friday, July 21. In lieu of payment, the franchise partners at M.K. Investments will be encouraging diners to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Perris. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in five minutes or less.*

“As Pieology continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to bring our newest location to Perris and cultivate our community of Pieology lovers,” said Michael Nolan, Pieology President. “What began as a promise to deliver creative and personally-inspired pizzas has grown into a nationwide family of restaurants, and we look forward to delivering that same quality experience to the Perris community.”

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses over 100 stores across the nation. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust and new PieRise* thick crust pizzas, guests can make custom salads and enjoy beer and wine options. Even dairy-free diners can rejoice, as this location will offer Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. With all of these delicious offerings available for dine-in, carry out, and online ordering options, Pieology truly offers something for everyone.

In addition to serving up delicious pizza, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves by hosting fundraising events to support local causes like the opening fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Perris, where 100% of the money collected will go right back to the local community and its programs.

Pieology Perris will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals by joining Pi Life, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit http://www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*PieRise may take slightly longer depending on location

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in five minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.